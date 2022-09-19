Typhoon Nanmadol slams into Japan, killing at least two

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Since making landfall in southern Japan as the equivalent of a strong Category 2 hurricane, the deadly Typhoon Nanmadol has weakened — though it was still packing a punch on Monday, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to a vast swath of Japan’s islands. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The storm has killed at least two people since it hit Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture, according to reporting from Reuters. One man was found dead in a car on a flooded-out farm, while another man died when his cottage was hit by a landslide.

At least one person is missing, and dozens of other storm-related injuries have been reported, according to Reuters.

The storm made landfall with a central pressure of 935 millibars, making it the fourth-strongest typhoon on record to make landfall in Japan, with historical records dating back to 1951. It hit land with winds around 110 miles per hour.

As Nanmadol approached the Japanese coast, photographers caught intense shots of massive waves crashing ashore. In advance of the storm, more than 8 million people in southern and western Japan were asked to evacuate their homes. Experts warned that the storm could end up being one of the most destructive typhoons in decades to strike Japan.

Advertisement

While a worst-case scenario for damage and storm surge may have been avoided, the storm still dumped a massive amount of precipitation in Japan, with plenty of rainfall still to come in some spots.

The heaviest rainfall totals were reserved for the southern main island of Kyushu, where observations showed five separate weather stations picked up over a half-meter (19.69 inches) of rain in 24 hours on Sunday, according to reporting from weather blog Eye on the Storm.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, about 1,000 millimeters of rainfall — more than 39 inches — have fallen since Thursday in Misato Town, Miyazaki prefecture, which is more than twice the town’s average in the month of September.

The widespread heavy rainfall spilled into rivers and roadways, spawning landslides and making for dangerous travel.

Some videos of flooding shared on social media show dramatic scenes of residential streets turned into raging muddy rivers. Another intense video shows the typically pristine Miyagawa River nearly overflowing its banks, with water rushing violently downstream.

Military bases in southern Japan that are run by the United States appeared to have escaped significant damage. At Sasebo Naval Base in Nagasaki prefecture, wind speeds topped out around 64 mph and more than 6 inches of rain fell, but no significant damage was reported, according to reporting from Stars and Stripes.

Advertisement

“We have concluded our damage reports and it’s the usual downed trees, some bent fence posts, just some minor damage to the base,” Sasebo spokesman Aki Nichols told the military newspaper. “Nothing that is mission critical.”

The wind gusts from the storm had widespread impact, with more than 300,000 homes losing power in the storm, according to reporting from CNN. Japan’s weather agency said the typhoon was carrying wind gusts of up to 168 mph near the remote island of Minami Daito, southeast of Okinawa.

The wind and rain made for a disastrous travel day in Japan, with hundreds of flights canceled and bullet train services suspended in affected parts of the country, according to the Japan Times.

Heavy rainfall warnings and advisories remain in effect for much of Japan, with several inches to several feet of rain in spots expected to cause additional landslides and flooding. Storm surge warnings also remain in effect for several Japanese prefectures along the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, including Ishikawa and Hyogo.

In Tokyo, the worst of the storm is expected to arrive Tuesday. Rainfall rates of roughly 2 inches an hour are possible, with up to about 6 inches of rain forecast by the time the storm exits the region.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency’s latest forecast shows the storm swirling just offshore Tottori prefecture in the Sea of Japan. Nanmadol’s sustained winds have fallen to 63 mph. The storm is not expected to strengthen again before making another landfall as an even weaker storm in mainland Japan — though heavy rainfall is still expected.

Advertisement

After making its final landfall in Niigata prefecture, the storm is forecast to exit the Japanese mainland and cross into the Pacific Ocean late Tuesday morning.

Nanmadol is the 14th typhoon of the season in the Pacific. Japan is in the midst of its typhoon season, which routinely brings more than a dozen storms a year to the country. Storms can form at all times of the year, but storm formation peaks from July to October.

GiftOutline Gift Article