Jupiter will be the biggest and brightest it’s been in 59 years Monday

Starting this weekend, sky gazers will see a rare view of Jupiter’s enormity as it appears its biggest and brightest in decades. Jupiter will be one of the most brilliant natural objects, if not the most, in the night sky. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight On Sunday, Jupiter will reach its closest distance to Earth in 59 years, around 367 million miles. On Monday, the gas giant will reach opposition, meaning it will appear opposite the sun to Earthlings. Jupiter will rise in the east while the sun sets in the west. The two events will make Jupiter appear brighter and larger in the sky, with the best views Monday night, according to NASA. However, the planet will appear slightly bigger and brighter for the next few weeks.

My best image of Jupiter so far 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PuZmHmA07V — Rob Tilsley (@StargazerRob) September 22, 2022

Separately, the two occurrences aren’t exceptionally rare. Jupiter reaches opposition every 13 months, which makes the gas giant appear bigger and brighter than at any other time of the year. It also makes its closest approach to Earth, appearing larger, about every 12 years, the amount of time the planet takes to orbit the sun. The overlap of the two events is a game of physics and won’t take place again until 2139.

“This is one of the fun things about living on a moving planet,” said Michelle Thaller, an astronomer at NASA. “Everything is lined up to make Jupiter the largest you’ll see in the sky for the last 59 years.”

Amateur astronomers will probably notice the differences the most, Thaller said. Using binoculars or a telescope, people will be able to observe the finer details of Jupiter, including its banding, and three or four of its Galilean moons, according to NASA. Sky gazers should find a high elevation, dark skies and dry weather for the best visibility.

After spending all night shooting around 600,000 photos of it, I’m thrilled to show you my sharpest Jupiter shot so far. This was captured using an 11” telescope and a camera I usually use for deep sky work. pic.twitter.com/puCv57wGzn — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) September 17, 2022

Telescopes in space will also be able to capture a better view of the gas giant for the next couple of months, Thaller said. The recently launched James Webb Space Telescope has already captured an exceptional image of the planet in remarkable detail. The image below, created from several composites, shows auroras above the northern and southern poles of Jupiter. The famous Great Red Spot, a large spinning storm that could swallow the Earth, and its clouds appear white as they reflect a lot of sunlight.

Jupiter has long fascinated astronomers, as it could provide clues to Earth’s early history. Jupiter was probably the first planet to form in our solar system, created from leftover gas and dust from the formation of the sun around 4.6 billion years ago. During this time, the large, heavy planet swung through the inner solar system and destroyed other new planets forming in its path. Debris from the destroyed nascent planets were some of the construction materials for Venus, Earth, Mercury and Mars.

Thaller said Jupiter might also be responsible for much of our home planet’s water. As Jupiter was moving through the inner solar system, it might have delivered some of the water that fills our oceans today.

“We think that a lot of [Earth’s] surface water may have been brought by Jupiter coming in and dragging a lot of the icy stuff from the outer solar system with it,” Thaller said.

For galactic explorers, Jupiter’s moon Europa is also one of the likeliest places to find life in our solar system, outside of Earth. The ice-covered moon could possess the three necessary ingredients for life — liquid water, chemistry and energy.

As Jupiter makes its rare approach, admire one of the biggest physical reasons we’re here.

“There’s so many cool things about Jupiter,” Thaller said. “It will look particularly big and bright over the next couple of weeks. It’ll just be beautiful.”

