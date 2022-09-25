Ian strengthens as it continues path to Florida

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tropical Storm Ian continues to gain strength as it churns through the northwest Caribbean, first set to slam western Cuba before making a turn north or northeastward and setting its sights on Florida. A period of rapid intensification is expected to ensue beginning the latter half of Sunday, and could continue through Tuesday as Ian enters the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

For western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center is projecting a 9 to 14 foot storm surge in addition to winds approaching 130 mph in the storm’s core.

Thereafter, weather models diverge in simulating where the storm will track Tuesday onward, and how quickly it will weaken before colliding with Florida. The greatest risk exists in the Big Bend and Panhandle, but residents all the way south through the Peninsula should remain abreast of the quickly-evolving forecast.

Advertisement

Hurricane warnings are up in Grand Cayman, with a hurricane watch issued for most of western Cuba. The greater Havana area is under a tropical storm watch, which also covers Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

No alerts have been issued stateside, but it’s likely watches will be hoisted within the next 24 to 36 hours. Warnings will be raised when Ian’s track, and subsequent impact, becomes more certain.

Florida is under a state of emergency as tropical storm Ian, soon expected to marshal the power of a hurricane, churns westward across the Caribbean and rapidly gains strength in a path forecast to make landfall over the west coast of the peninsula on Friday.

Local officials in the Florida Keys have yet to issue evacuation orders as leaders closely monitor the storm’s trajectory. But on Saturday afternoon Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) expanded his emergency order from two dozen counties to the entire state, highlighting the sense of danger and potential for destruction.

Advertisement

The storm is expected to become a hurricane later on Sunday and reach “major” hurricane strength by late Monday or Monday night before it reaches western Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center. Major hurricanes are Category 3 or above storms, packing sustained winds above 111 mph. Officials warn that such storms can uproot trees, damage wood-frame houses and cause power outages of days to weeks.

Storm surges could push water levels by as much as 9 to 14 feet above normal tide levels along the coast of western Cuba on Monday night and early Tuesday, the hurricane center said.

Officials are warning residents in the projected path — which includes the Cayman Islands, western and central Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula — to ensure they have a hurricane plan in place and to closely monitor updates to the forecast.

Advertisement

The storm’s path is still uncertain but it appears headed to make landfall near the Florida Panhandle on Friday. Even before then, the Florida Keys and southern and western Florida are expected to get 2 to 4 inches of rain, with up to 6 inches possible through Wednesday morning.

Official forecasters note “uncertainty in the long-term track and intensity forecast is higher than usual” in predicting where Ian is headed. Rather than focusing on its four- or five-day path, the National Hurricane Center urges residents to “instead focus on the potential hazards Ian may produce across portions of Florida.”

Late Saturday ahead of the storm’s landfall, President Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida, which authorizes federal assistance and emergency measures.

As of Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said there is an increasing likelihood of multiple life-threatening hazards emerging early next week as Ian approaches the state — including storm surge, hurricane-force winds and flooding. Ian is moving west northwest at about 12 mph, officials said Sunday, with winds of 50 mph. It is about 320 miles away from Grand Cayman.

Advertisement

A hurricane warning is in effect for Grand Cayman, and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac, the National Weather Service said Saturday evening. Swells will begin affecting Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

“Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds in the Cayman Islands Sunday night into Monday,” the center added.

It appears likely that Ian will become the first hurricane to strike the mainland United States this year.

GiftOutline Gift Article