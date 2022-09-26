Ian strengthens to hurricane as it churns toward Florida

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Ian to a hurricane early Monday, as the storm intensifies and heads toward the coast of Florida this week, on its way to becoming the first significant hurricane to hit the state since 2018. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight But first, it is expected to slam western Cuba as a “major” hurricane on Monday night — bringing with it “significant wind and storm surge impacts,” according to the agency’s latest advisory.

Major hurricanes are Category 3 or above and pack sustained winds of more than 111 mph.

Florida is under a state of emergency, which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) expanded from two dozen counties to the entire state Saturday afternoon, warning that residents could see power outages, fuel disruptions and flooding.

“It really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a briefing Sunday.

Advertisement

He warned that the storm could make landfall across hundreds of miles in West and Central Florida, depending on how it develops. “I would also say to other Floridians, even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state,” DeSantis said.

Some areas of the state are heeding that advice. Officials in many parts of the Tampa Bay region have announced that schools would begin shutting down Monday and stay closed through at least Thursday, because some school buildings would be converted into emergency shelters if evacuation orders are issued.

A tropical storm warning — a forecast for the possibility of sustained wind speeds of 39 to 73 mph within 36 hours — was issued by the National Hurricane Center on Sunday night for the lower Florida Keys, from Seven Mile Bridge southward to Key West. It was still in effect Monday morning, as well as for three provinces on Cuba’s northern shore and for the Dry Tortugas National Park off the coast of Florida.

Advertisement

Experts also are predicting that the storm’s effects could stretch into Georgia and across the East Coast.

The storm’s track and intensity remain uncertain as it approaches the U.S. mainland. Computer models are divided on whether Ian will come ashore along Florida’s west coast on Wednesday into Thursday, or chart a course nearer to the Panhandle on Thursday into Friday.

At 5 a.m. Monday, Ian was centered about 90 miles southwest of Grand Cayman and was churning to the northwest at 14 mph. Its peak winds were 75 mph, and it was expected to strengthen more rapidly on Monday and Tuesday. The storm will be moving over exceptionally warm waters, which are expected to fuel its intensification.

North Florida, the Florida Panhandle and portions of the Southeast may be hit with heavy rainfall on Thursday, Friday and into Saturday, the hurricane center said.

Advertisement

Ian is predicted to peak as a 130 mph Category 4 hurricane west of the Florida Straits on Tuesday, which would make it the strongest September hurricane to pass through the Gulf of Mexico since Rita in 2005.

President Biden approved an emergency declaration Saturday for Florida, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster-relief efforts and provided more federal funding.

The Florida National Guard has activated 2,500 troops, DeSantis said, adding: “If there’s a need for more, then we can do more.” He warned on Sunday for residents of the state to “expect heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge and even isolated tornadoes.”

Western Cuba faces 6 to 10 inches of rain and locally as much as 16 inches, potentially triggering flash flooding and mudslides through Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rainfall is also forecast over the Cayman Islands, where 3 to 6 inches — and a maximum of 8 inches — are possible.

Meanwhile, central western Florida could face 8 to 10 inches of rain, and the rest of the Florida Peninsula could see up to 8 inches.

Ian is the sixth named storm to form this month, coming on the heels of a record-quiet August, during which not a single named storm formed.

Annabelle Timsit, Jason Samenow and Tim Craig contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article