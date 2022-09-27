Why Florida is more prone to hurricanes

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Floridians are finding themselves in a familiar situation this week: preparing for a hurricane. Hurricane Ian is expected to barrel into the western coast of Florida by Wednesday, bringing damaging winds and surging floodwaters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties in Florida on Sunday, while several counties are under mandatory evacuations. Tropical storm conditions could impact southern Florida as early as Tuesday.

“It’s a big storm,” DeSantis said during a news conference on Sunday. “Expect heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge and even isolated tornadoes.” The governor also encouraged residents to stock up on food, water, batteries, medicine and fuel.

Hurricane Ian could be the 121st hurricane to hit the state since 1851 — making Florida the most hurricane-ravaged state in the country. About one-third hit as a Category 3 storm or above.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at what makes the state so vulnerable and some of the most memorable hurricanes in Florida history.

In the middle of traffic

Over 41 percent of all hurricanes in the United States have made some sort of landfall in Florida.

“Our hurricane risk is geographically determined,” said Richard Olson, director of the Extreme Events Institute at Florida International University in Miami.

Florida has the second-longest coastline — 1,350 miles — out of all the country’s states, behind Alaska. The state juts into warm, tropical waters — directly into the paths of hurricanes trekking across the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Activity for Florida tends to pick up in September and October, when storms are more likely to form in the western Caribbean, the Bay of Campeche off the Yucatán Peninsula and the southern Gulf of Mexico, as waters warm later in the season.

“Given that Florida is the peninsula that juts out into that zone, it’s not surprising that we get hit regularly,” said Olson.

Florida’s southeast coast and Panhandle are particularly susceptible to landfalling hurricanes. Ian is aimed at the less-visited western coast of Florida, near Tampa Bay, which hasn’t seen a major storm in more than a century.

Florida also experiences some of the highest financial damages from storms, partly because of the frequency of hurricanes but also rapid urban development. Approximately 15 million Florida residents, or 76 percent of the population, live in coastal portions of the state.

Advertisement

“I’m always pretty confident in Florida that the systems and the public will be able to handle Category 1 and Category 2 [hurricanes] but once you’re looking at a coastal impact of a Category 3 or 4, or, Lord forbid, a Category 5, I do worry that physically and psychologically, we’re not fully prepared for those,” Olson added.

History of hurricanes

Florida has always experienced intense hurricanes since record keeping began more than a 170 years ago. Many early hurricanes still hold the title for some of the most intense and powerful today.

The Great Labor Day Hurricane of 1935 unleashed one of the most brutal attacks in the state as it made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 5 storm in September, killing more than 400 people. It still remains one of the strongest landfalling Atlantic hurricanes with sustained winds at 185 miles per hour, tying with Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Several category three and four storms hit the state in decades following the Labor Day, but catastrophic destruction hit in 1992. In August 1992, Hurricane Andrew made landfall in Elliott Key, Fla. with peak sustained winds at 165 miles per hour. Andrew caused 65 deaths and $27 billion in damages, making it the most expensive hurricane in the country’s history until Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. Andrew was the second strongest landfalling cyclone in the state, trailing the Labor Day hurricane.

While these two hurricanes remain the strongest in state history, many have the freshest memory of Hurricane Michael, from October 2018. Michael — the first Category 5 hurricane to hit Florida since Andrew — brought winds of 160 miles per hour and obliterated miles of coastline. The hurricane, the third-strongest in state records, killed 49 people and caused more than $25 billion in damage.

While the Category 5 storms may be the most memorable, several other hurricanes have made historic impacts along the Florida coastline. Since 2000, Florida has experienced six noteworthy Category 3 and 4 hurricanes.

Advertisement

One of the most noteworthy was Hurricane Irma. In September 2017, Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. Irma crashed into Florida with a deadly mixture of embedded tornadoes, strong gusts and heavy rain. Irma claimed 77 lives in the state with damages totaling over $77 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Over 6 million South Floridians fled a storm surge of up to eight feet when they evacuated. The surge is the rise in ocean water above normally dry land and can be the most destructive part of a hurricane. Hurricane Irma was the first major hurricane to rock Florida since Category 3 Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

Hurricane Ian could be the first significant hurricane to Florida since 2018′s Michael, despite two above average hurricane seasons in 2020 and 2021, which surprisingly left the state unscathed despite Florida sitting in predicated line of fire for multiple major hurricanes.

Advertisement

While some years bring more hurricanes than others, research does not indicate a clear long-term trend in the number of tropical storms. Whether a hurricane makes landfall in Florida depends on a variety of factors from the sea surface to the atmosphere and, to a certain extent, luck.

“Storms like Ida and Dorian could have ended up making landfall in Florida if the steering pattern at the time had been just slightly different,” said Brian McNoldy, who works in cyclone research at the University of Miami and is a hurricane expert with Capital Weather Gang. “I’d say a lot of it comes down to luck … it’s not for a lack of opportunities.”

While frequency of storms hasn’t trended upward, research shows hurricanes in the Atlantic have become more intense, partly driven by increased sea surface temperatures due to human-caused climate change. Warm ocean waters, which can fuel hurricanes, combined with Florida’s extensive coastline makes it a hotbed for natural disasters.

Advertisement

Global sea surface temperatures have increased an average of over 1.1 degrees in the past century. Experts from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warn that temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean could increase by 3.6 degrees in the next 100 years.

Research shows that hurricane hazards and occurrences will increase across Florida’s Panhandle and the western Gulf Coast by 2030, largely driven by increases in sea surface temperature. The study found the most increase in Category 4 hurricanes for the region.

The effects of the storms are also expected to increase with rising sea levels. With elevated coastal waters, storm surges can bring water further inland and cause more dangerous and widespread flooding. Storm surge can often be the most destructive part of a hurricane, even above wind damage.

In the next three decades, from 2020 to 2050, sea level is expected to rise 14 to 28 inches in the Gulf Coast, according to a report by NOAA. Even slight increases to sea level rise can make the surge more detrimental.

GiftOutline Gift Article