Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 as Florida residents evacuate

Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen as it turned toward Florida early Tuesday, with residents of coastal communities around the Tampa Bay region ordered to evacuate, urged to even go short distances to avoid the worst of the storm.
Ian threatens to bring severe flooding and damaging winds to Florida’s Gulf Coast, appearing bound for landfall somewhere between Naples and the west coast’s Big Bend area between Wednesday and Thursday. It is forecast to become a Category 4 storm with 140 mph by late Tuesday or early Wednesday, likely making it the strongest September hurricane in the Gulf since Rita in 2005.
Hurricane warnings were in issued across the Tampa Bay region Monday evening, along with storm surge warnings.
The hurricane’s biggest threat may be its storm surge, or a rise in ocean water over normally dry land that is caused by low air pressure and winds. The National Hurricane Center predicts Ian could send as much as 5 to 10 feet of storm surge onto Florida’s coastline, a hazard that can be deadly and destructive. The gentle slope of the ocean bottom along the Florida coastline can mean that even a minor hurricane or tropical storm can be capable of causing serious coastal inundation.
The storm is also expected to bring flooding rains as it stalls along the coast, with 10 or more inches in some areas.
Ian comes as part of a surge of late-season tropical activity in the Atlantic basin, which saw a record-tying zero named tropical cyclones form during August. While meteorologists had been watching as many as five tropical systems in recent days, including a nascent Ian, the storm is now one of two under surveillance. The other, several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, could soon become Tropical Storm Julia.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.
The Atlantic hurricane season
The latest: The 2022 season started out slow, but has rapidly intensified this fall with conditions prime for storms. Fiona brought severe flooding to Puerto Rico before making landfall in Canada, and now we’re tracking Hurricane Ian as it heads for Florida. For the seventh year in a row, hurricane officials expect an above-average season of hurricane activity.
Tips for preparing: We rounded up seven safety tips to help you get ready for hurricanes. Here’s some other guidance about keeping your phone charged and useful in dangerous weather, and what to know about flood insurance.
Understanding climate change: It’s not just you — hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the U.S. more frequently in recent years. And last summer alone, nearly 1 in 3 Americans experienced a weather disaster. Read more about how climate change is fueling severe weather events.