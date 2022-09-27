Ian forecast: Major hurricane landfall expected along Florida’s west coast

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Residents are fleeing the Florida Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is forecast to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday as a major Category 3 hurricane. Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect across much of the Tampa Bay metro area, where some neighborhoods could find themselves underwater. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight A storm surge warning covers Tampa Bay, and the broader zone between approximately Tarpon Springs and Flamingo on Florida’s southern tip. The National Hurricane Center warns “there is a danger of life-threatening inundation ... from rising water moving inland from the coastline.” It states the highest surge risk is between Fort Myers and Tampa Bay.

The same general area at greatest risk from the ocean surge is also under a hurricane warning, while tropical storm warnings cover the Atlantic coast of Florida between the Volusia/Brevard County Line south and Jupiter Inlet.

In addition to destructive winds potentially topping 100 mph and a storm surge of up to 10 feet near where the storm center comes ashore, the National Hurricane Center is also warning that “widespread considerable flash and urban flooding are expected mid-to-late week across central and northern Florida.” Some weather models suggest rainfall of up to two feet is possible in central west Florida.

Even far removed from the storm, meanwhile, tornadoes could accompany Ian’s spiral rain bands. Several tornado warnings were issued overnight for the Florida Keys, and conditions favorable for tornadoes will overspread much of the Peninsula later Tuesday.

Tropical storm conditions — meaning downpours and sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph, are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon in the Florida Keys and spread over southwest Florida by Wednesday morning and central Florida by Wednesday evening. The potential for hurricane conditions — with winds over 74 mph — will increase by Wednesday evening in southwest Florida, with some of the worst conditions along the western coast Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Storm at a glance as of 11 a.m. Tuesday

Location: 305 miles south-southwest of Sarasota, Fla.

Movement : Due north at 10 mph

Maximum sustained winds in eyewall: 115 mph

Category : 3

Air pressure: 28.44 inches or 963 millibars

Ian made landfall in southwestern Cuba early Tuesday as a major hurricane. A mature eye has since formed on satellite. Overnight reconnaissance flights inside Ian found a roughly 11- or 12-degree spike in air temperature inside the eye. That’s a sign of sinking air, which heats up and dries out. The more air that rises in the eyewall of a storm, the more that sinks in the eye, and the hotter and clearer the eye gets. That’s an indicator of a powerful hurricane.

The storm’s peak winds modestly dropped - from 125 to 110 mph — as it crossed Cuba, but they are forecast to increase to 130 mph by Tuesday night as the storm moves back over warm water.

Forecast track and strength

Weather models late Monday converged in their simulations of Ian to make landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and Cape Coral in the Wednesday evening to Thursday morning time frame. Because Ian will be turning eastward and moving ashore sooner than if it continued northward, it won’t have much time to entrain dry air from the north and weaken substantially before coming ashore.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting a Category 3 landfall around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the south side of Tampa Bay, near Bradenton, Fla.

Predicting the exact strength of Ian is a challenge. On one hand, Ian will be moving over very warm sea-surface temperatures supportive of it maintaining its strength or even subtly intensifying. Conversely, an uptick in disruptive wind shear, or changing winds with height, combined with an influx of dry air from the north will seek to weaken Ian. It appears the two will counteract to yield a net gradual weakening as Ian makes landfall.

Still, that will leave Ian as an intense hurricane until landfall, at which point a more hasty decrease in strength is predicted, as it becomes removed from the warm ocean, or its fuel. It is worth remembering that a storm’s strength or category has no bearing on how much freshwater flooding it can produce, which has become the leading cause of casualties in tropical cyclones in recent years.

The storm will be slowing down as it moves ashore, prolonging impacts to western and central parts of the Florida Peninsula. By late Thursday, Ian will have begun curving northward to the northwest of Orlando, bringing tropical-storm impacts to north Florida. Ian is then expected to weaken into a depression, or remnant tropical swirl of low pressure, as it cruises through Georgia and South Carolina into the start of the weekend. Heavy downpours, breezy winds and a few tornadoes would be possible.

Surge

The National Hurricane Center is predicting that a 5- to 10-foot storm surge would be a reasonable worst-case scenario expectation in Tampa Bay. That’s predicated on the storm’s eye passing near or just north of Tampa Bay. Hurricanes swirl counterclockwise, meaning onshore winds will be found south of the center of circulation. To the north, winds will blow out of the east.

The fact that the storm is forecast to move near Tampa Bay leads to incredible uncertainty with regard to surge impacts — a hiccup of only 10 miles in track could spell the difference between persistent onshore flow and offshore winds. That either means a serious surge or some minimal splashover.

A best-case scenario for Tampa Bay, which would entail a track to the south of it, would put the core of the onshore winds near Sarasota, Port Charlotte or Cape Coral.

That’s why storm surge warnings are in effect for Tampa Bay and areas to the south, where confidence is highest in dangerous impacts. To the north, only storm-surge watches are up for now, since the potential exists for offshore winds.

Storm surge is an increase in water levels above ordinarily dry ground. Florida’s offshore bathymetry, or the shape of the sea floor, is extremely conducive to serious flood events. That’s because of the long, shallow and gently-sloping continental shelf in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Imagine pushing a grocery cart up a long, gradually sloping ramp — it would be effortless in comparison to pushing it up a short, stubby or nearly vertical ramp. That’s the premise here; it’s way easier for strong winds to blow an enormous volume of water ashore.

Rain and freshwater flooding

The heaviest rain will come down near and to the north of Ian’s center. The storm will entrain dry air from the northwest as it makes landfall, which will swirl into the storm and begin slowly eroding its southern flank. That will cut back on rainfall totals south of the center, though a widespread 3 to 7 inches is still likely.

To the north, however, rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible near and just north of Ian’s eye, with totals in the 12- to 16-inch range widespread and few locales seeing closer to two feet. The storm’s slow forward speed will increase the risk of serious flooding.

It’s important to remember that, in moisture-loaded environments like this, heavy rain can fall far from the center. That means places between Orlando and Jacksonville even on the eastern side of the state could see a foot of rain.

The weather has been anomalously wet across Florida as of late, meaning the ground is already saturated and will have a difficult time absorbing excess runoff.

Anticipated storm surge, meanwhile, will back up rivers, making it more challenging for excessive rainfall to drain to the sea. The two will conspire to further exacerbate freshwater-flooding impacts. The Weather Prediction Center notes that there is a level 3 out of 4 “moderate risk” of flash flooding and excessive rainfall.

Friday and into the weekend, heavy rain will spread further north into Florida and then over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

“Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into southern Georgia and coastal South Carolina, with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

The storm’s remnant rainfall could persist over the Mid-Atlantic into early next week.

Weekend rainfall totals start Friday morning and ramp up into Saturday and Sunday. 4" plus possible around Charlotte with 5-7" for the foothills & mountains. #Ian #ncwx #scwx #cltwx #wcnc pic.twitter.com/KMnfbFiTib — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) September 27, 2022

Wind

Winds will be strongest near the coastline as the storm center comes ashore — the zone from roughly Cape Coral to Tampa is most at risk.

The strongest winds will be found within the eyewall, or a semi-unbroken band of intense convection — downpours and thunderstorms — that encircle the eye. The ring of extreme winds may gust to near 100 to 120 mph at the shoreline, and 80 to 100 mph within a few miles of the coast.

Farther inland, winds gusting 65 to 90 mph will be common near the storm’s center, or within 50 miles of the coast. Farther east, winds will be mainly tropical storm force in nature.

Residents in the path of the storm should ensure their place of shelter is not at risk of being affected by falling trees.

Tornadoes

Landfalling tropical systems often produce tornadoes in their right front quadrant, or ahead of and to the right of the center. That’s because onshore winds slow as they encounter friction from the rough land surface, while upper-level winds roar on unimpeded. That results in wind shear, or a change in wind speed and/or direction with height.

That means any towering clouds that extend vertically through multiple layers of atmosphere, like cells within Ian’s spiral rain bands, will be subject to a twisting force. That means a few quick-hitting tornadoes, probably wrapped in rain and impossible to see given low cloud bases, could form any time throughout the next several days. A tornado watch is already in effect Tuesday until 5 p.m. for parts of South Florida as some of the storm’s initial rain bands cycle in.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida until 5 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/elQYFg1tfD — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 27, 2022

Warnings for waterspouts and a few tornadoes were issued across the Florida Keys on Monday night, and the Storm Prediction Center has drawn level 2 out of 5 “slight” risks of tornadoes across most of southern and central Florida in their forecasts over the next several days.

