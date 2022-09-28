Maps show how millions of people have moved into Hurricane Ian’s path 2000 2020 2010 1990 1980 1970 Housing density Rural Exurban Suburban Urban Orlando Tampa St. Petersburg Sarasota Port Charlotte Fort Myers Cape Coral Naples No development Source: Map uses analysis by Stephen Strader, Geography and the Environment, Villanova University, with data from the Spatially Explicit Regional Growth Model (SERGoM) 2000 2020 2010 1990 1980 1970 Housing density Rural Exurban Suburban Urban Orlando Tampa St. Petersburg Sarasota Port Charlotte Fort Myers Cape Coral Naples No development Source: Map uses analysis by Stephen Strader, Geography and the Environment, Villanova University, with data from the Spatially Explicit Regional Growth Model (SERGoM) 2000 2020 2010 1990 1980 1970 Housing density Rural Exurban Suburban Urban Orlando Tampa St. Petersburg FLORIDA Sarasota Lake Okeechobee Port Charlotte Fort Myers Cape Coral Naples Miami Everglades No development Florida Keys Source: Map uses analysis by Stephen Strader, Geography and the Environment, Villanova University, with data from the Spatially Explicit Regional Growth Model (SERGoM) 2000 2020 2010 1990 1980 1970 Housing density Rural Exurban Suburban Urban Orlando Kissimmee Winter Haven Tampa St. Petersburg Sarasota FLORIDA Lake Okeechobee Port Charlotte Fort Myers Cape Coral Naples Miami Beach Everglades No development Florida Keys Source: Map uses analysis by Stephen Strader, Geography and the Environment, Villanova University, with data from the Spatially Explicit Regional Growth Model (SERGoM)

As Stephen Strader has watched Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida’s west coast, he cannot stop thinking about all that lies in its path. “What if Hurricane Ian had occurred in 1950? How many people would be affected?” said Strader, a hazards geographer and professor at Villanova University. “Not nearly as many as now. Our built environment is expanding and growing.”

Florida’s allure has been a constant for generations. But recent decades have brought more transplants — and more development — than ever. In few places is that more apparent than along the swath of coastline facing disastrous impacts from Ian, from the Tampa Bay area south to Fort Myers and Naples.

From 1970 to 2020, Census records show, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area grew an astounding 623 percent, to more than 760,000 people. Over that same period, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area grew to 283 percent to nearly 834,000 residents. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater saw growth of more than 187 percent and is now home to more than 3.1 million people.

Housing density Rural Exurban Suburban Urban Cape Coral–Fort Myers metro area had a 620% increase in population since 1970 1970 1980 Fort Myers Cape Coral 1990 2000 2010 2020 North Port-Sarasota–Bradenton +280% 1970 1980 Bradenton Sarasota 1990 2000 2010 2020 Tampa Bay–St. Petersburg–Clearwater +190% 1970 1980 Clearwater Tampa St. Petersburg 1990 2000 2010 2020 20 MILES Housing density Rural Exurban Suburban Urban Cape Coral–Fort Myers metro area had a 620% increase in population since 1970 1970 1980 Fort Myers Cape Coral 1990 2000 2010 2020 North Port-Sarasota–Bradenton +280% 1970 1980 Bradenton Sarasota 1990 2000 2010 2020 Tampa Bay–St. Petersburg–Clearwater +190% 1970 1980 Tampa Clearwater St. Petersburg 1990 2000 2010 2020 20 MILES Housing density Rural Exurban Suburban Urban Cape Coral–Fort Myers metro area had a 620% increase in population since 1970 1970 1980 1990 Fort Myers Cape Coral 2000 2010 2020 North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton +280% since 1970 1970 1980 1990 Bradenton Sarasota 2000 2010 2020 Tampa Bay–St. Petersburg–Clearwater +190% since 1970 1970 1980 1990 Tampa Clearwater St. Petersburg 2000 2010 2020 20 MILES

Strader said the population surge in Florida in recent decades — along with the building boom that has accompanied it — has put exponentially more assets and more people in harm’s way.

“People want to live near the coasts and live near the beach, but that comes with a cost. Unfortunately, we have to bear the brunt of that risk,” Strader said. “There are more people than ever before in the path of these storms. Plus, a lot of people are going to be experiencing a hurricane for the first time.”

Development in harm’s way Port Charlotte 2020 Fort Myers Cape Coral FORECAST INUNDATION AREA Naples 1970 FORECAST INUNDATION AREA 20 MILES National Hurricane Center forecast as of 5 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, Sept. 28 Development in harm’s way Port Charlotte 2020 Fort Myers Cape Coral FORECAST INUNDATION AREA Naples 1970 FORECAST INUNDATION AREA 20 MILES National Hurricane Center forecast as of 5 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, Sept. 28 Development in harm’s way Port Charlotte 2020 1970 Fort Myers Cape Coral FORECAST INUNDATION AREA FORECAST INUNDATION AREA 20 MILES Naples National Hurricane Center forecast as of 5 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, Sept. 28 Development in harm’s way Port Charlotte 2020 1970 Fort Myers Cape Coral FORECAST INUNDATION AREA FORECAST INUNDATION AREA 20 MILES Naples National Hurricane Center forecast as of 5 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, Sept. 28

Strader and fellow researchers refer to such looming risks as the “expanding bull’s eye” effect — the notion that as more humans populate and build in an area, it creates an ever-larger opportunity for a weather-related disaster to wreak havoc.

“Then throw on sea level rise and climate change on top of that, and you are looking at a multi-headed monster,” Strader said.

Cities in Florida are well aware of the risks. The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, for instance, has simulated what the damage and recovery might look like from a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane, in hopes of helping local leaders plan for the scenarios that might unfold.

But even those efforts have done little to stop the feverish development in the state — a reality that persists in many coastal regions around the country.

“Everybody in the room agrees this is a major problem that we still haven’t come to grips with,” said Rob Young, a professor of geology at Western Carolina University and director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines. “This is a national problem. But Florida has been particularly good at putting more things in harm’s way.”

Karen Clark’s Boston-based firm, which models the potential impacts of disasters, has estimated that a direct hit on Florida’s coast could cost many billions of dollars in losses, in part because the population and housing growth that has defined recent decades. But where a storm ultimately comes ashore and how it behaves afterward are key.

“Hurricanes are like real estate. The three most important things are location, location, location,” Clark said, adding, “Very slight shifts in the path of this storm could mean that the losses change by a factor. That’s what we are watching.”

This much is certain: Almost anywhere Ian could have made landfall is home to far more people and many more assets than only a generation ago.

“It’s going to affect more people than ever before,” Strader said. “We really haven’t done much to check this growth … What we are finding out is that is not sustainable.”

Naema Ahmed contributed to this report.

