Maps show how millions of people have moved into Hurricane Ian’s path

As Stephen Strader has watched Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida’s west coast, he cannot stop thinking about all that lies in its path.
2000
2020
2010
1990
1980
1970
Housing density
Rural
Exurban
Suburban
Urban
Orlando
Tampa
St. Petersburg
Sarasota
Port Charlotte
Fort Myers
Cape Coral
Naples
No development
Source: Map uses analysis by Stephen Strader, Geography and the Environment, Villanova University, with data from the Spatially Explicit Regional Growth Model (SERGoM)
2000
2020
2010
1990
1980
1970
Housing density
Rural
Exurban
Suburban
Urban
Orlando
Tampa
St. Petersburg
Sarasota
Port Charlotte
Fort Myers
Cape Coral
Naples
No development
Source: Map uses analysis by Stephen Strader, Geography and the Environment, Villanova University, with data from the Spatially Explicit Regional Growth Model (SERGoM)
2000
2020
2010
1990
1980
1970
Housing density
Rural
Exurban
Suburban
Urban
Orlando
Tampa
St. Petersburg
FLORIDA
Sarasota
Lake
Okeechobee
Port Charlotte
Fort Myers
Cape Coral
Naples
Miami
Everglades
No development
Florida Keys
Source: Map uses analysis by Stephen Strader, Geography and the Environment, Villanova University, with data from the Spatially Explicit Regional Growth Model (SERGoM)
2000
2020
2010
1990
1980
1970
Housing density
Rural
Exurban
Suburban
Urban
Orlando
Kissimmee
Winter Haven
Tampa
St. Petersburg
Sarasota
FLORIDA
Lake
Okeechobee
Port Charlotte
Fort Myers
Cape Coral
Naples
Miami
Beach
Everglades
No development
Florida Keys
Source: Map uses analysis by Stephen Strader, Geography and the Environment, Villanova University, with data from the Spatially Explicit Regional Growth Model (SERGoM)
Florida’s allure has been a constant for generations. But recent decades have brought more transplants — and more development — than ever. In few places is that more apparent than along the swath of coastline facing disastrous impacts from Ian, from the Tampa Bay area south to Fort Myers and Naples.
From 1970 to 2020, Census records show, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area grew an astounding 623 percent, to more than 760,000 people. Over that same period, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area grew to 283 percent to nearly 834,000 residents. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater saw growth of more than 187 percent and is now home to more than 3.1 million people.
Housing density
Rural
Exurban
Suburban
Urban
Cape Coral–Fort Myers metro area had a
620% increase in population since 1970
1970
1980
Fort Myers
Cape
Coral
1990
2000
2010
2020
North Port-Sarasota–Bradenton +280%
1970
1980
Bradenton
Sarasota
1990
2000
2010
2020
Tampa Bay–St. Petersburg–Clearwater
+190%
1970
1980
Clearwater
Tampa
St. Petersburg
1990
2000
2010
2020
20 MILES
Housing density
Rural
Exurban
Suburban
Urban
Cape Coral–Fort Myers metro area had a 620%
increase in population since 1970
1970
1980
Fort Myers
Cape Coral
1990
2000
2010
2020
North Port-Sarasota–Bradenton +280%
1970
1980
Bradenton
Sarasota
1990
2000
2010
2020
Tampa Bay–St. Petersburg–Clearwater +190%
1970
1980
Tampa
Clearwater
St. Petersburg
1990
2000
2010
2020
20 MILES
Housing density
Rural
Exurban
Suburban
Urban
Cape Coral–Fort Myers metro area had a 620% increase in population since 1970
1970
1980
1990
Fort Myers
Cape Coral
2000
2010
2020
North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton +280% since 1970
1970
1980
1990
Bradenton
Sarasota
2000
2010
2020
Tampa Bay–St. Petersburg–Clearwater +190% since 1970
1970
1980
1990
Tampa
Clearwater
St. Petersburg
2000
2010
2020
20 MILES
Strader said the population surge in Florida in recent decades — along with the building boom that has accompanied it — has put exponentially more assets and more people in harm’s way.
“People want to live near the coasts and live near the beach, but that comes with a cost. Unfortunately, we have to bear the brunt of that risk,” Strader said. “There are more people than ever before in the path of these storms. Plus, a lot of people are going to be experiencing a hurricane for the first time.”
Development in harm’s way
Port Charlotte
2020
Fort Myers
Cape Coral
FORECAST
INUNDATION
AREA
Naples
1970
FORECAST
INUNDATION
AREA
20 MILES
National Hurricane Center forecast as of 5 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, Sept. 28
Development in harm’s way
Port Charlotte
2020
Fort Myers
Cape Coral
FORECAST
INUNDATION
AREA
Naples
1970
FORECAST
INUNDATION
AREA
20 MILES
National Hurricane Center forecast as of 5 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, Sept. 28
Development in harm’s way
Port Charlotte
2020
1970
Fort Myers
Cape Coral
FORECAST
INUNDATION
AREA
FORECAST
INUNDATION
AREA
20 MILES
Naples
National Hurricane Center forecast as of 5 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, Sept. 28
Development in harm’s way
Port Charlotte
2020
1970
Fort Myers
Cape Coral
FORECAST
INUNDATION
AREA
FORECAST
INUNDATION
AREA
20 MILES
Naples
National Hurricane Center forecast as of 5 a.m. Eastern Wednesday, Sept. 28
Strader and fellow researchers refer to such looming risks as the “expanding bull’s eye” effect — the notion that as more humans populate and build in an area, it creates an ever-larger opportunity for a weather-related disaster to wreak havoc.
“Then throw on sea level rise and climate change on top of that, and you are looking at a multi-headed monster,” Strader said.
Cities in Florida are well aware of the risks. The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, for instance, has simulated what the damage and recovery might look like from a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane, in hopes of helping local leaders plan for the scenarios that might unfold.
But even those efforts have done little to stop the feverish development in the state — a reality that persists in many coastal regions around the country.
“Everybody in the room agrees this is a major problem that we still haven’t come to grips with,” said Rob Young, a professor of geology at Western Carolina University and director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines. “This is a national problem. But Florida has been particularly good at putting more things in harm’s way.”
Karen Clark’s Boston-based firm, which models the potential impacts of disasters, has estimated that a direct hit on Florida’s coast could cost many billions of dollars in losses, in part because the population and housing growth that has defined recent decades. But where a storm ultimately comes ashore and how it behaves afterward are key.
“Hurricanes are like real estate. The three most important things are location, location, location,” Clark said, adding, “Very slight shifts in the path of this storm could mean that the losses change by a factor. That’s what we are watching.”
This much is certain: Almost anywhere Ian could have made landfall is home to far more people and many more assets than only a generation ago.
“It’s going to affect more people than ever before,” Strader said. “We really haven’t done much to check this growth … What we are finding out is that is not sustainable.”
Naema Ahmed contributed to this report.
The latest: The 2022 season started out slow, but has rapidly intensified this fall with conditions prime for storms. Fiona brought severe flooding to Puerto Rico before making landfall in Canada, and now we’re tracking Hurricane Ian as it heads for Florida. For the seventh year in a row, hurricane officials expect an above-average season of hurricane activity.
Tips for preparing: We rounded up seven safety tips to help you get ready for hurricanes. Here’s some other guidance about keeping your phone charged and useful in dangerous weather, and what to know about flood insurance.
Understanding climate change: It’s not just you — hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the U.S. more frequently in recent years. And last summer alone, nearly 1 in 3 Americans experienced a weather disaster. Read more about how climate change is fueling severe weather events.