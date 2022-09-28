Hurricane Ian live updates Cuba loses power; tornados strike Florida ahead of storm’s landfall

Hurricane Ian severely disrupted Cuba’s national electric system, leaving the entire island nation without power as of Tuesday evening, according to state media. Government crews were working through the night in an effort to restore power.
