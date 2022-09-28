The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Hurricane Ian live updates Cuba loses power; tornados strike Florida ahead of storm’s landfall

People gather at a pier in Key West, Fla., as Hurricane Ian approaches on Tuesday. (Gwen Filosa/Gwen Filosa Via Reuters)
September 28, 2022 at 1:40 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian severely disrupted Cuba’s national electric system, leaving the entire island nation without power as of Tuesday evening, according to state media. Government crews were working through the night in an effort to restore power.

As it moved away from Cuba, Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast with damaging winds, pounding waves and heavy rain ahead of an expected landfall Wednesday afternoon or evening. The massive storm, the first significant hurricane to hit the Sunshine State since 2018, is expected to move slowly toward the coast today, meaning an extended period of hurricane-force winds and torrential rain likely to cause widespread and extended power outages and dangerous flooding.

Here’s what to know

  • Ian is bringing hurricane-force winds to a wide swath of Florida’s west coast, and tropical storm conditions to nearly the entire length of the state. But while landfall is expected somewhere between Tampa Bay and Cape Coral, damaging winds, dangerous waves and flooding rain will be widespread.
  • Landfall is likely Wednesday afternoon, after which the storm will weaken, but threats of flooding and tornadoes will continue into Thursday across Florida. Ian’s slow movement and copious moisture could translate into severe inland flooding across the center of the state.
  • Ian’s impacts are expected to be felt beyond Florida by Thursday and into the weekend, with the weakened storm or its remnants forecast to bring heavy rain and storms into the Southeast.

The Atlantic hurricane season

The latest: The 2022 season started out slow, but has rapidly intensified this fall with conditions prime for storms. Fiona brought severe flooding to Puerto Rico before making landfall in Canada, and now we’re tracking Hurricane Ian as it heads for Florida. For the seventh year in a row, hurricane officials expect an above-average season of hurricane activity.

Tips for preparing: We rounded up seven safety tips to help you get ready for hurricanes. Here’s some other guidance about keeping your phone charged and useful in dangerous weather, and what to know about flood insurance.

Understanding climate change: It’s not just you — hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the U.S. more frequently in recent years. And last summer alone, nearly 1 in 3 Americans experienced a weather disaster. Read more about how climate change is fueling severe weather events.

