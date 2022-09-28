The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Climate & Environment

Watch live streams from Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

By
September 28, 2022 at 5:06 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian, a storm of nearly Category 5 strength with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, is barreling across Florida after making landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. The storm is expected to to cause historic damage and will impact nearly all of the state, including several major cities.

10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint

Here are live feeds from cameras throughout Florida showing strong winds, growing waves and deserted highways as Ian hits the state.

Live cam from Tampa

Hurricane Ian made landfall south of Tampa, nearer Cayo Costa and the Fort Myers region. Low-lying and flood-prone, Tampa still could face significant effects from the storm.

Here’s the scene from Tampa:

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the Florida coast Wednesday afternoon. A camera above Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa shows strong waves. (Video: Associated Press)

More live footage from Florida

The storm will impact nearly all of Florida. Here’s a live look at some of the cities in Ian’s path:

View of St. Pete Beach, Fla., as Hurricane Ian approaches the Florida coast. (Video: Reuters)

The Atlantic hurricane season

The latest: The 2022 season started out slow, but has rapidly intensified this fall with conditions prime for storms. Fiona brought severe flooding to Puerto Rico before making landfall in Canada, and now we’re tracking Hurricane Ian as it heads for Florida. For the seventh year in a row, hurricane officials expect an above-average season of hurricane activity.

Tips for preparing: We rounded up seven safety tips to help you get ready for hurricanes. Here’s some other guidance about keeping your phone charged and useful in dangerous weather, and what to know about flood insurance.

Understanding climate change: It’s not just you — hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the U.S. more frequently in recent years. And last summer alone, nearly 1 in 3 Americans experienced a weather disaster. Read more about how climate change is fueling severe weather events.

