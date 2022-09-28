Watch live streams from Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

Hurricane Ian, a storm of nearly Category 5 strength with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, is barreling across Florida after making landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. The storm is expected to to cause historic damage and will impact nearly all of the state, including several major cities.
Here are live feeds from cameras throughout Florida showing strong winds, growing waves and deserted highways as Ian hits the state.
Live cam from Tampa
Hurricane Ian made landfall south of Tampa, nearer Cayo Costa and the Fort Myers region. Low-lying and flood-prone, Tampa still could face significant effects from the storm.
Here’s the scene from Tampa:
More live footage from Florida
The storm will impact nearly all of Florida. Here’s a live look at some of the cities in Ian’s path:
Sign up for the latest news about climate change, energy and the environment, delivered every Thursday
The Atlantic hurricane season
The latest: The 2022 season started out slow, but has rapidly intensified this fall with conditions prime for storms. Fiona brought severe flooding to Puerto Rico before making landfall in Canada, and now we’re tracking Hurricane Ian as it heads for Florida. For the seventh year in a row, hurricane officials expect an above-average season of hurricane activity.
Tips for preparing: We rounded up seven safety tips to help you get ready for hurricanes. Here’s some other guidance about keeping your phone charged and useful in dangerous weather, and what to know about flood insurance.
Understanding climate change: It’s not just you — hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the U.S. more frequently in recent years. And last summer alone, nearly 1 in 3 Americans experienced a weather disaster. Read more about how climate change is fueling severe weather events.