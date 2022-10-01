Ian bringing heavy rain into Mid-Atlantic as Florida, S.C. take stock

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A diminishing Ian is expected to bring heavy rains across parts of the eastern U.S. on Saturday as residents and officials continue to assess the damage it wrought across Florida and along coastal South Carolina. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Ian made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Georgetown, S.C., on Friday afternoon, about 48 hours after it made an initial strike on U.S. shores. Though a weaker storm than the version that sliced through Florida like a buzz saw, Ian still brought damaging winds and significant storm-surge flooding — a rise in ocean waters over normally dry land — to the Palmetto State.

After moving onshore in South Carolina, Ian became what is known as an extratropical low-pressure system, meaning it is no longer being fueled by warm ocean waters but will carry loads of tropical moisture inland across the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend.

Advertisement

More than 60,000 customers remained without power in South Carolina on Saturday morning, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

Several inches of rain are forecast to fall on Saturday in Appalachian North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Rain is expected to stretch throughout the Chesapeake Bay region and into southern New Jersey. There is potential for as much as 6 inches and “considerable” flooding in parts of western North Carolina and southwestern Virginia, the National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds of 35 mph are occurring over the waters east of North Carolina and Virginia, the Hurricane Center said in a Saturday morning update.

Major flooding is not forecast to abate in parts of central Florida until early next week. Some places that had record amounts of rainfall include 17 inches in Union Park, near Orlando, and 15 inches south of Daytona in New Smyrna Beach, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Restoration of more than 1.7 million power outages across the state as of Friday evening was ongoing, as were rescues of people trapped in homes, assisted-living centers and low-lying communities. Tampa International Airport resumed operations on Friday after shutting down on Tuesday afternoon, but many flights were delayed.

Ian is forecast to dissipate by early Sunday. Hurricane season extends through Nov. 30. As of now, there are no other tropical systems the Hurricane Center expects to strengthen soon.

GiftOutline Gift Article