Hurricane Ian spawned a nor’easter that’s flooding the Mid-Atlantic coast

A formidable coastal storm, born from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, is spinning up off the Mid-Atlantic coast, delivering flooding to shores already swamped by days of rain and strong onshore winds. About 30 million people in the Mid-Atlantic are under some kind of coastal flood alert from the National Weather Service. Coastal flood warnings for an ocean surge of at least 2 feet are in effect through late Tuesday from central New Jersey to the Virginia-North Carolina border.

Already, many Mid-Atlantic coastal areas have seen high water pour over their beaches, through dunes, and enter roads and structures.

Around Virginia Beach, moderate to major flooding has been reported and is expected to continue through Tuesday; the city was placed under a state of emergency and some schools closed Monday. In Ocean City, Md., high water was also reported on shoreline roads.

I’m off of Shore Drive in Virginia Beach where we’re already seeing some rising waters next to some businesses. I’ll have live reports tonight as we track the tidal flooding starting at 4 on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/J2x8rGGZY5 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) October 3, 2022

The Weather Service office serving the southeast Virginia and the southern Delmarva tweeted that parts of the Atlantic Coast and Chesapeake Bay would see “potentially one of the highest tides in the past decade” late Monday.

Tides of 2 to more than 4 feet above normal are forecast with Monday evening’s high tide around Virginia Beach. Similar numbers are expected for Tuesday’s high tides.

At Duck, in the northern North Carolina Outer Banks, a forecast water height of 7.3 feet with Monday evening’s high tide would come within half a foot of the record.

To the north, flooding has been more moderate, but still enough to cause issues. “The worst impacts will be with the afternoon high tides Monday and Tuesday. Back bays may have worse and longer lasting impacts than the oceanfront,” wrote the Weather Service office in Mt. Holly, N.J., which serves coastal Delaware and southern New Jersey.

A major coastal flooding event is likely today across the East Coast as persistant onshore winds will push water levels to moderate-to major flood stage from NJ to NC. pic.twitter.com/jlOg1YOLog — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 3, 2022

Flooding was forecast to rival Cape May County’s worst since a major winter storm in January 2016, according to Joe Martucci, a meteorologist for the Press of Atlantic City. On Monday, social media video showed flooding on Long Beach Island.

The surging waters are the result of the remnants of Ian combined with a strong zone of high pressure to the north, funneling ocean water inland.

The storm has also generated very strong winds. Gusts near 60 mph were recorded on the Delaware and New Jersey coasts over the weekend, with numerous near and past 50 mph gusts up and down the coast and in bays. Expected to continue Monday, the stormy conditions shut down the Cape May-Lewes ferry service temporarily.

Additional storm warnings are in effect for near-shore waters, where seas of 10 to 15 feet are possible through Tuesday. Large waves up to 10 feet or so have also been slamming the coastline across the region, leading to beach erosion.

While the coastal effects were initially the result of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, they are increasingly being driven from a nor’easter-like storm that has since developed offshore.

Ian’s spin center or vortex tracked through the Appalachians on Saturday before turning east Sunday. Its high-altitude spin ultimately kicked up the new offshore storm. While the nor’easter is not particularly strong, the powerful high pressure that kept Ian from heading farther north is still in place. The difference between high and low pressure zones is driving the wind.

“The interesting thing is the coastal [storm] has wobbled around in its position and is in no hurry to [exit],” wrote Capital Weather Gang’s severe storm expert Jeff Halverson.

The slow speed of the storm has kept rain chances going following a soggy weekend. It may be Wednesday before the final raindrops fall. Another 2 to 4 inches may accumulate in much of the region under the coastal flood threat, with perhaps up to another inch back to the Interstate 95 cities of Washington and Philadelphia.

Some locations may end up with totals of 6 to 8 inches, with an isolated location nearing 10 inches. As of Monday morning, a zone from Atlantic City to Tom’s River, N.J., already had picked up 4 to 6 inches.

