Sydney posts wettest year on record — and it’s only October

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sydney clinched its wettest year on record Thursday as downpours threatened to bring more flooding in a region that has been drenched repeatedly in 2022. The latest deluge pushed Sydney’s annual precipitation past its previous record of 86.4 inches — or 2,194.6 mm — set in 1950, with three months to spare. Experts predict a rainy rest of the year because of the continuation of La Niña, an ocean-atmosphere pattern that tends to increase rainfall locally.

In an average year, Sydney’s most populous city receives 47.8 inches (1,213.4 mm) of rain.

Experts say climate change has played a role in the record rainfall as Sydney’s average temperature has increased by 2.7 degrees (1.5 degrees Celsius) over the past century.

“That means we can hold a hell of a lot more water in the atmosphere, meaning we’re more likely to see heavy rainfall events,” the Bureau of Meteorology’s Gabrielle Woodhouse told reporters.

2022 has been a truly exceptional year of rainfall in #Sydney. It only took 279 days to break the city’s annual rainfall record of 2194mm from 1950, with annual data available back to 1859. pic.twitter.com/z6RtCopxqO — Ben Domensino (@Ben_Domensino) October 6, 2022

Rainfall has been above average in all but two months (June and August) in 2022.

Advertisement

Its annual rainfall received a huge boost early in the year amid an exceptionally stormy stretch in late February and early March. It led to devastating floods in parts of New South Wales and Queensland in which at least 20 people died and thousands were forced to evacuate. Sydney saw its rainiest 16-day period on record — 24 inches (609.6 mm) from Feb. 22 to March 9.

During that same period, Brisbane saw 26 inches (660.4 mm) in just three days, while the small rural town of Doon Doon, 70 miles to the south, recorded a staggering 41 inches in 48 hours.

Serious flooding also occurred in Sydney in early July, with heavy rainfall once again engulfing eastern parts of New South Wales. Some spots observed more than 28 inches (700 mm) in just five days, while Sydney registered 8.6 inches (200 mm). Notable flooding also occurred in late September, when a 5-year-old boy was killed in the central-west portion of New South Wales after the car he was traveling in was swept away by floodwater, according to the Guardian.

During the flooding in July, officials in Australia also pointed to abnormally warm ocean waters as a cause of the heavy rainfall. Water temperatures climbed to 73.4 degrees (23 Celsius), providing extra moisture to the already potent winter storm.

“Australia has long been a continent of droughts and flooding rains; having said that, projections indicate that climate change will supercharge this variability,” said Chiara Holgate in a July email. Holgate is a researcher with the Australian National University and ARC Center of Excellence for Climate Extremes. “Observations show there’s been an increase in the intensity of heavy rainfall events in Australia, including the short-duration events, which can be associated with flash flooding.”

Advertisement

Several natural climate factors have also played a role in this being Sydney’s wettest year on record. La Niña conditions, a periodic cooling of the tropical Pacific Ocean, are linked to increased precipitation in eastern Australia. An associated cooling of the western Indian Ocean is also connected to increased rainfall to southern Australia. Lastly, a positive Southern Annular Mode causes easterly winds to bring moist air from the Tasman Sea toward eastern Australia, which falls as rain.

Sydney has seen some rain in 13 of the past 15 days — which is unusual since September and October are typically the city’s two driest months, when just 2.7 inches (68.1 mm) and 3.0 inches (76.7 mm) of rain are expected, respectively.

Isolated spots around Sydney have measured up to 2.5 inches (63 mm), about a month’s worth of rainfall, in just the past 24 hours, according to figures from Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology. Locations farther to the south, closer to the coastal city of Wollongong, have tallied more than 3.93 inches (100 mm).

Advertisement

Most rivers in New South Wales remain below flood stage, though additional rainfall is expected over the coming days, with Sydney forecast to receive 2.6 to 3.3 inches (65 to 85 mm) over the weekend.

On Thursday, officials feared more flooding as catchments in the state’s central west threatened to overflow.

A slew of flood watches and warnings have been issued for rivers in New South Wales, including along the Lachlan River, which is Australia’s fourth-largest.

Michael Miller reported from Sydney.

GiftOutline Gift Article