Mid-Atlantic mountains to see first accumulating snow of season

With a strong cold front slicing through the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, it’s about to feel quite wintry in the mountains of West Virginia and western Maryland. The highest elevations — above 3,000 feet — are expecting the first accumulating snow of the season. Some spots could pick up a few inches.

This early blast of winter is thanks to a sprawling area of low pressure ambling across the Great Lakes. The low pressure zone is essentially a gyre of cold air with embedded areas of precipitation.

Winds flowing counterclockwise around the Great Lakes low also establish an upslope wind pattern in the high country of West Virginia and western Maryland. Such upslope flow, where winds push from lower to higher elevation, often causes clouds as rising air condenses. In many instances, it also delivers precipitation. Given West Virginia’s and western Maryland’s location downwind of the lakes, upslope flow is often enhanced by moisture off the lakes.

Since this upslope flow isn’t terribly strong and temperatures are just marginally cold enough for snow, accumulation should be limited.

That said, one to three inches may fall at resorts like Snowshoe, where opening day is still about a month off. “Four inches are possible above 4,000 feet,” said retired National Weather Service climatologist Robert Leffler in an email.

The Weather Service office in Pittsburgh is forecasting 1.5 inches in Davis, W.Va., near Canaan Valley and under an inch in Oakland, Md., in Garrett County. Lower elevations that see accumulating snow are expecting a coating to half an inch.

Even in places that do not see much or any accumulation, at least briefly difficult travel conditions are possible amid snow squalls. This includes some of the high terrain in southwest Pennsylvania, too.

The Weather Service office in Pittsburgh noted on social media that Pittsburgh may tie its earliest accumulation on record Tuesday.

Since the potential for snow squalls have been mentioned for Tuesday, mainly along and north of I-80, here are some things to remember to keep you prepared. pic.twitter.com/Vibdu1pGXq — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 17, 2022

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning may offer the highest likelihood of accumulation in the mountains. This is when the upslope effect will be at its strongest and temperatures will be well below freezing.

This initial chance of accumulating snow in the high country about 150 miles west of Washington is pretty normal at this time of year.

“Mid-October is an average, long term date for the first accumulating snowfall in the WV Canaan high country,” Leffler said.

While many of the highest mountaintops have already seen peak foliage, some snow could fall atop the changing leaves. Be on the lookout for the season-melding magic some call “snowliage.”

Some record cold weather may occur over the next few days, as well, mainly west of the Appalachians. Temperatures only forecast to reach the 30s and 40s Tuesday are among the coldest on record for this time of year. The highest elevations may not top freezing throughout the stretch.

The spine of the Allegheny Mountains has already seen numerous nights below freezing since the start of October.

Canaan Valley plunged as low as 15.4 degrees on Oct. 10. Lower elevations in the region that have not yet seen freezing conditions are under a freeze watch Monday night, with lows expected to reach the mid-20s to near 30.

East of the mountains toward the Washington region, it won’t be nearly this cold, and no snow is in the forecast. Even so, temperatures are predicted to be about 15 degrees below average between Tuesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s, and frost is a good bet on Wednesday and Thursday mornings outside urban locations.

Believe it or not, accumulating snow has fallen in Washington this early in the season. The District recorded 0.3 inches on Oct. 9-10 in 1979 and 1.5 inches on Oct. 19-20 in 1940.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

