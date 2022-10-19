D.C. sees coldest mid-October weather in years; snow falls in mountains

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the Washington area awoke to its coldest morning of fall so far, snowflakes flew and accumulated in the mountains to the west. Wednesday morning temperature lows ranged across the 30s areawide as patchy frost formed. Washington dipped to 38, Dulles to 33 and Baltimore to 34. Some pockets north and northwest of the city fell to near or below freezing, including Reston with 32 and Ellicott City with 31. These temperatures occurred despite some cloud cover in the hours leading up to dawn, preventing temperatures from falling further since clouds have a blanketing effect and retain heat near the ground.

This first instance of a low temperature in the 30s in Washington came about 10 days earlier than normal (based on weather observations in the past 30 years). It is the earliest it has been this cold early in the season since 2015. The low of 38 marked the chilliest temperature in the District since March 30, when it was 35.

The cold readings across the D.C. area are the result of a blast of unusually chilly air in the eastern half of the nation for the time of year. Washington and Baltimore are on the periphery of the Arctic blast, with the core of the cold stretching from the Upper Midwest to the South.

Scores of locations set record lows Wednesday morning from Minnesota to South Carolina. Several spots had their coldest temperatures ever observed so early in the season, including: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (low of 16), Springfield, Mo. (21) and Tulsa (26). Temperatures fell to near freezing as far south as the Gulf Coast. Birmingham, Ala., dipped to 32, reaching freezing before Billings, Mont., for the first time on record, according to the National Weather Service.

One more particularly chilly night lies ahead for the Mid-Atlantic. If skies stay mainly clear, it should be even colder than Wednesday on Thursday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to 32 to 34 degrees outside the Beltway (with even some upper 20s well southwest of Washington and toward the mountains), and in the mid-to-upper 30s closer to the District and near the Tidal Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. Places that have not yet seen freezing conditions may see frost and freeze alerts for a second straight night.

In the high elevations of West Virginia and western Maryland, high temperatures will not even rise far from the freezing mark during the day Wednesday. And, in these areas, it’s also beginning to look a lot like winter.

Snow in the mountains

Snow showers that began in earnest Tuesday night along the spine of the Appalachians continued Wednesday morning as a little atmospheric disturbance swung by and intensified precipitation.

A dusting was reported in western Maryland while a weather observer in Canaan Valley, W.Va., reported 1.2 inches as of 7 a.m.

Additional accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible in typically snowy spots Wednesday before it winds down at night, bringing some snow totals to around 3 or 4 inches.

Maybe the best picture of fall so far. @WHSVaubs

Fleeting color of blueberry bushes under rime ice in Canaan Valley, #WestVirginia.

📸: White Grass XC pic.twitter.com/Y4HH6WFXw1 — TuckerCounty_WV (@TuckerCounty_WV) October 19, 2022

Ski resorts across the region have been gleefully checking in with reports of their first flakes of the season.

“We’ll take this as a sign for good things to come this winter,” wrote Wisp Resort on Twitter.

❄️ FIRST SNOW! ❄️



Turn your volume up and listen. Sounds like Winter. Looks like Winter.



It’s almost time!



🏂⛷ pic.twitter.com/H4EaITBZPS — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) October 19, 2022

Snowshoe and Timberline in West Virginia, Wisp in western Maryland, and Seven Springs in Pennsylvania are among ski areas fondly watching the snow accumulate. Enough snow may fall around these locations for some slushy road conditions nearby.

Warm-up on the way

Any snow won’t linger long, though, as temperatures rise above freezing on Thursday from the mountains to the coast.

Much warmer air is slated to take swell eastward headed into the weekend. Temperatures by Sunday are forecast to reach around 70 from Raleigh to New York. It should also be well into the 60s across much of New England.

Current indications are that once warmer air returns to the Mid-Atlantic it will stick around until perhaps the days before Halloween.

