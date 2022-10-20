NOAA forecasts mild, dry winter for southern U.S., expanding drought

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NOAA forecasters are predicting a mild and dry winter ahead for the southern tier of the United States, including already drought-stricken areas in the lower Mississippi River Valley and the Southwest, with cooler- and wetter-than-normal conditions expected in the Pacific Northwest and around the Great Lakes. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The forecast is largely driven by an expectation that La Niña — a global climate pattern that is the inverse to the perhaps better known El Niño — will persist for a third-straight winter, something that has only occurred a handful of times over the past 50 years. La Niña is associated with cooler than normal water in the tropical Pacific Ocean, but it has ripple effects on the weather all over the world.

It is a discouraging outlook for areas already stressed by prolonged drought, and could elevate wildfire dangers in parts of the central U.S. that don’t normally face such dangers. Extended and exacerbating dry conditions are likely in the Southwest as well as states like Kansas and Oklahoma, which are experiencing extreme and in many cases exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

According to the monitor’s latest weekly report, more than 80 percent of the continental U.S. is experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions, if not drought, the largest proportion since the reports began in 2000.

“Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the Western U.S. and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Climate Prediction Center’s operational prediction branch, said in a statement. “With the La Nina climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”

Seasonal forecasting can be a challenge for meteorologists because the key weather prediction models they use are designed for relatively short-term prognostication. Forecast accuracy breaks down more than about a week in advance, so for predictions like the ones NOAA released Thursday, scientists rely largely on signals from global climate patterns like La Niña.

In the U.S., La Niña is known for creating warm and dry conditions across the southern tier of the country, with cooler- and wetter-than-normal along its northern tier, including in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest. That’s because it tends to shift the jet stream — a band of atmospheric winds that steers weather systems across the continent — toward northern states and Canada.

Gottschalck said there is significant uncertainty in weather patterns for most of the country, where forecasters predict equal chances of cold or mild conditions and dry or wet patterns. La Niña can allow for considerable “week-to-week variability,” as shown by the extreme cold that spread across the country and caused an energy crisis in Texas in February 2021, he said.

La Niña’s impacts around the world include dry conditions in Peru, Chile and the Horn of Africa, and heavy rainfall over southeast Asia and Australia.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center expects a 75 percent chance that La Niña will continue at least through the winter.

However, that is not to say weather patterns may not vary from classic La Niña conditions. In some years, seasonal forecasting can perform worse than a random guess.

In the winter of 2020-2021, the current stretch of La Niña had just begun, and yet the season was marked by historic cold across the contiguous United States. The polar vortex, a column of frigid air that typically remains contained over the North Pole region, came spilling southward and produced some of the snowiest winters on record across the Deep South.

This year, NOAA’s predictions are in line with other conventional thinking, including seasonal forecasts released by AccuWeather and The Weather Channel that call for continued La Niña influence on weather patterns.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

