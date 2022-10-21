Beautiful fall color is advancing closer to Washington after chilly week

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Frosty mornings and sunny afternoons have made for classic fall conditions this week, ideal for tree color change. The leaves appear particularly vibrant this year, according to reports, with increasing color entering the Washington region. Colors should become even more magnificent in the next week to 10 days as days grow shorter.

At the moment, some of the best color in the region is about 60 to 90 miles west of the District toward the Catoctin Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Shenandoah National Park reports near peak color for the park overall, but its highest elevations are past peak.

How far from peak inside the Beltway?

With near peak conditions moving closer to Washington’s far west and northwest suburbs, we continue to believe that peak inside the Beltway is about 10 days away. The leaves are changing quickly, but warmer conditions over the next week may slow things somewhat. As of now, there’s no reason to shift our forecast for peak foliage around November 1.

Where to go this weekend

While one still needs to head west of the city for peak color, it’s not that far west. Moderate to high color is now entering Washington’s far west and northwest suburbs, including upper Montgomery, Loudoun and Frederick counties.

Here is The Foliage Report for the Mid-Atlantic as of October 17th, 2022. #FallFoliage pic.twitter.com/1xvlGgUxLl — The Foliage Report (@FoliageReport) October 18, 2022

The Catoctin Mountains, and neighboring areas in northern Maryland, likely offer some of the best nearby color this weekend. The Shenandoah Valley is another relatively close option.

Saturday’s probably the day to get out there, although plan for crowds. Expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s to around 70 in much of the area. At the highest elevations, temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler, so plan accordingly.

Sunday’s forecast is more uncertain. It shouldn’t rain a lot, but maybe a little, especially east of Interstate 95. Clouds are likely, with highs mainly in the 60s.

A look at the broader region

Maryland

Colors in Maryland are on the upswing.

“Visitors to the Catoctin mountains will not be disappointed, as fall bursts at the seams here with a rapidly changing landscape,” wrote Mark Spurrier, park ranger at Cunningham Falls in the Department of Natural Resources weekly foliage report.

Thanks to cooler October weather this year, fall color is much more advanced compared to the same time in 2021.

In far western Md. (Garrett County), where some snow fell this week, foliage is moving past peak in most spots. There is still some fine color to be found in pockets.

Helped along by frosty conditions this week, color in eastern and southern Maryland has rapidly ramped up but is still probably a couple of weeks from peak.

Overall, the best conditions in Maryland are in the higher but not highest country.

Virginia

Colors are popping across the state — from patchy around Virginia Beach, to near peak in the Shenandoah Valley.

“Chilly nights and bright sunny days are helping to develop excellent colors,” wrote the Virginia Department of Forestry in their weekly update.

The peaks of the Allegheny Mountains are largely past peak, although some patchy color remains.

West Virginia

Prime color conditions in the Mountain State are heading for the lower elevations as the high country moves past peak.

Maybe the best picture of fall so far. @WHSVaubs

Fleeting color of blueberry bushes under rime ice in Canaan Valley, #WestVirginia.

📸: White Grass XC pic.twitter.com/Y4HH6WFXw1 — TuckerCounty_WV (@TuckerCounty_WV) October 19, 2022

“This week, astonishing fall color has made its way into the New River-Greenbrier Valley region,” wrote the West Virginia Department of Tourism. The department continues to report that this is the best fall color season in a decade.

As with the highest elevations in Maryland, West Virginia peaks saw their first accumulating snow of the season this week. Considerably warmer air arrives there — and elsewhere — through the weekend.

When seasons meet: snowliage edition

During the cold snap this week, some spots in the Mid-Atlantic experienced “snowliage,” or a combination of near peak fall color and snow.

Every October the desire to capture soft snow @dougkammerer atop vibrant #fall color becomes a possibility.

The closest we got for 2022 was last night on Rt. 219 alongside of Backbone Mountain in Hendricks, WV.#gettuckered @WVtourism pic.twitter.com/AQCWp5XL9C — TuckerCounty_WV (@TuckerCounty_WV) October 20, 2022

It doesn’t happen every year, but when it does, it’s magical.

Areas most likely to see snowliage in any year around tend to be the higher elevations, since it’s not typically cold enough to snow elsewhere at this time of year.

❄️🍁SNOWLIAGE!!!🍁❄️ in the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia this morning #wvwx @FoliageReport pic.twitter.com/nz4LIfiGPi — Roman Miller (@wxroman) October 19, 2022

That said, the foliage season is often quite long in urban areas, because of milder nighttime temperatures (which slow color change) and a huge mix of trees. As such, the District has seen snowliage as late as December in 2009.

Recent photos

As autumn hues expand across the local area, regional photographers are out in droves. Here are some of the best pictures we’ve come across this week.

Past fall foliage reports

