Two Atlantic disturbances could develop into named tropical storms

We’re in the back half of Atlantic hurricane season for sure, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods quite yet. A pair of disturbances run the risk of becoming named tropical storms, with at least one system set to potentially materialize in the Caribbean and eventually pose a threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves — one northeast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti and the other a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. The former could gradually develop over the next several days, but the latter can barely even be spotted on weather maps yet. It’s the one that could become a concern for Central America.

By the books, hurricane season in the Atlantic runs until Nov. 30, though the atmosphere ultimately does whatever it likes. Leading up to the 2022 season, experts across the board predicted an unusually active season, and were surprised when August passed without a single named storm forming for the first time in 25 years.

Since then, eight named storms have formed, bringing the season’s total to 11 thus far. Five storms became hurricanes, including Ian, a Category 4 that slammed into southwest Florida on Sept. 28. It was one of two Category 4 storms this season, the other being Fiona, which attained that strength west of Bermuda before metastasizing into a record-breaking nontropical storm and wreaking havoc in Atlantic Canada.

Presently, the Atlantic has racked up 74 percent of the ACE, or Accumulated Cyclone Energy, that it would typically see by this point in the season. ACE is a product of storm intensity and duration, and represents how much energy from warm ocean waters is expended by storms on their strong winds. Approximately half of this season’s ACE was churned through by Ian and Fiona.

Southwest Atlantic disturbance

On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center had highlighted an area of downpours between the eastern Caribbean and the southwest Atlantic as having a 40 percent chance of eventual development into a tropical depression or storm. The diffuse area of convection, or downpour and thunderstorm activity, was located about 500 miles northeast of the Dominican Republic, and 700 miles east of the Bahamas.

Broad low pressure associated with the thunderstorms will begin to consolidate sometime late Friday or Saturday. Strong winds aloft to the north/west may acutely hamper this process, but eventually a more concentrated low pressure center could form. If that is the case, the system may become a transient tropical depression as it drifts southwest of Bermuda before being scooped east away from any land areas early next week.

Watching the Caribbean

Of greater concern is the area the National Hurricane Center has included in its outlook maps in the southeast Caribbean. The agency indicates a 50-50 shot of eventual development in the next five days.

The system hasn’t actually formed yet, and its ingredients are still in the fledgling stages. Among them is a disorganized region of thunderstorms near the border of Venezuela and Guyana, just southeast of Trinidad and Tobago. Over the next day or two, this small cluster of downpours will work northwest.

By midday Friday, it will exit Venezuela and move over the southeast Caribbean, where warm water temperatures should foster its maturation. Winds in the upper atmosphere will be weak, meaning there won’t be much to disrupt its vertical organization. In fact, clockwise-spinning high-altitude winds over the nascent system may enhance its outflow, or exhaust. Healthier outflow means a storm can evacuate more air away from it at the upper levels, in turn allowing it to ingest more warm, humid “inflow” from below and strengthen.

At present, we don’t know much about whether the system will even form at all, much less where it may head, but several weather models plant the seed of a storm and suggest it could eventually head toward Central America. Environmental conditions are favorable for whatever develops to strengthen. The Caribbean should be closely watched in the next week to 10 days.

