Trick-or-treating? Here’s your Halloween night weather forecast.

Boo! Halloween is just around the corner, and tens of millions of children (and, let’s face it, some candy-hungry adults too) are set to take to neighborhood streets and sidewalks for trick-or-treating. Naturally, spending hours outdoors comes at the risk of Mother Nature’s caprice. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The two main weathermakers will be fronts pushing through the Ohio Valley and into the Pacific Northwest, which will be accompanied by some rain showers along and ahead of them.

Between the two fronts, tranquil high pressure will extend over the central U.S., leading to a pleasant and unseasonably mild evening for many.

Climate Central, an organization that tracks temperature trends over time, notes that October nights in the U.S. have warmed about 2.2 degrees since 1970. This Halloween’s span of unusually warm weather fits into a larger overarching trend.

Here’s your region-by-region Halloween forecast.

Forecast-in-brief

Where the atmosphere may play a few tricks:

New England | Mid-Atlantic | Southeast | Ohio Valley | Pacific Northwest

Here, the weather could be a bit damp, at least in parts of the region.

Where the weather will be a treat:

South | Central U.S. | Southwest | Rockies | California

Little or no precipitation is expected in this zone.

Forecast in detail

New England

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s in northern New England to the lower- to mid-50s elsewhere. A blanket of cloud cover, predominantly high clouds but with a few low- to mid-level clouds, will hang overhead. The halfway full moon, which sets shortly before midnight local time in most locations, will intermittently shine eerily through the overcast skies.

A few very light showers can’t be ruled out, but high pressure working to become established may thwart attempts at wet weather for most. Instead, expect a bone-chilling evening with only low-end chances of some spooky mist. Odds of any precipitation will be highest in southeastern areas near Cape Cod.

Mid-Atlantic

Halloween day will start nicely with highs in the mid- to upper 60s near and east of Interstate 95, though clouds will remain thick. By evening, readings in the lower 50s will start bleeding east out of the Appalachians, but they may hover near 60 closer to the coastline.

Weather models are split on how inclement the weather may be at the time of trick-or-treating. The American model depicts little in the way of meaningful rainfall, with occasional light drizzle in a couple of patches, especially toward the higher terrain. The European model is a bit more bullish on some isolated to widely scattered rain showers, with even some downpours in Virginia.

It’s one of those “plan for the worst and hope for the best” forecasts. We recommend a costume that can take a few raindrops.

Southeast

There could be a few trouble spots with scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm in the Carolinas during the evening, which may put a damper on Halloween festivities. Likewise, a couple of spot showers or storms are possible in Florida, but they’d be of the typical “10-minute drenching” variety inveterate to the Sunshine State.

If you live in Georgia, there are reasons to be optimistic — it’s looking like most of the showers (emphasis on most) should be withdrawing to the Northeast. That said, some damp weather may linger and overstay its welcome.

Temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees, with the warmest temperatures to the east.

Ohio Valley

If you see a raindrop, don’t fret! Shower activity should be very, very limited and pulling away to the east. Sure, there might be some patchy drizzle or a speckle or two of fog, but you can safely leave the umbrellas at home. Temperatures will mostly be in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Pacific Northwest

A low pressure system moving ashore in southern British Columbia will swing a cold front into region. Western Washington and Oregon probably will be wet thanks to onshore flow associated with that disturbance. Temperatures will mostly be in the 50s.

South

Across the South, temperatures will be in the mid-60s, except for 70s across central and southern Texas, where a shower or storm isn’t out of the question. Dew points, a measure of how much moisture is in the atmosphere, will be in the mid- to upper-50s. That means the air isn’t too humid, but also isn’t noticeably dry. To quote Goldilocks, “the porridge is just right.”

Central states

Perfect trick-or-treating weather. Finding rain on a radar map will be tougher than finding Waldo in “Where’s Waldo?”

Expect 50s in North Dakota, upper-50s in South Dakota, lower- to mid-60s in Nebraska and Kansas and upper-60s in Oklahoma and North Texas. Toward the Great Lakes, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

In other words, there’s no weather to speak of.

Southwest

There will be no rainfall to speak of. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s in the mountains of Colorado, 30s and 40s for Utah and New Mexico, with 30s and 40s in northern parts of Arizona and across Nevada. A sliver of warmth, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, will be present in southern Arizona in the desert.

Rockies

Temperatures will be a few degrees above seasonal norms. In the mountains, they will be 30s and 40s, and in the lowlands, 50s. A few showers may sneak into the Columbia River Basin in Idaho in the late evening ahead of the Pacific Northwest system, but a washout is not expected.

California

California will have typical California weather — with readings in the 60s and 70s in the Central Valley and South. Conditions cool quickly near the California-Oregon border, with 50s in the lower elevations and 30s and 40s in the hills and mountainous terrain. Some light rain could sneak into northern California toward midnight.

