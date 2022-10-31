Tropical Storm Lisa forms and may strike Central America as hurricane

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In an average Atlantic hurricane season, only 5 or 6 percent of a season’s activity falls after Oct. 31. In fact, hurricane season is usually wrapping up by now. But this year, the ever-capricious atmosphere is paying no attention to the calendar, and a new tropical storm has been born in the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center declared that Tropical Storm Lisa had formed at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Monday.

The storm is projected to gradually intensify into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday into Wednesday before slamming into Central America. The Hurricane Center is projecting a landfall somewhere in Belize, though Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador can all expect impacts in the form of heavy rainfall.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Jamaica as the storm’s northern reaches may brush the island on Monday.

Lisa is the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Heading into the season, experts virtually unanimously projected above-average activity, but the season to date is running about 27 percent behind what is average for Oct. 31. That is according to a metric called ACE, or Accumulated Cyclone Energy. It measures how much energy a season’s storms harvest from warm ocean waters and expend in the form of damaging winds.

Roughly half of this season’s ACE was churned through by Fiona and Ian, both of which peaked at Category 4 status. The former slammed Maritime Canada as the country’s strongest storm on record, while Ian demolished Fort Myers Beach after slinging a 15-foot storm surge onto the shore.

The system now and where it’s going

On Monday morning, Lisa was anchored about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, or about 365 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. Maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph near the system’s core.

Over the next two days, the Hurricane Center projects Lisa will intensify into a higher-end tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane.

While a general westward motion is anticipated, sporadic shifts in projected track are possible over the next 12 to 18 hours as weather models struggle to nail down exactly where in the broader envelope of spin the system’s low-level center will consolidate.

Lisa is poised to strengthen as it will be passing over exceptionally warm ocean waters with surface temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s. In fact, the northwest Caribbean contains the greatest “oceanic heat content” anywhere in the Atlantic; that is like high-octane fuel for a storm.

That alone will support strengthening, but the National Hurricane Center also writes that “the upper-level winds are forecast by the global models to become increasingly [clockwise] which should enhance the outflow over the area.”

In other words, clockwise winds at high altitudes will help to efficiently evacuate “exhaust” air away from the storm. The more air that is removed from above, the more warm, humid air the storm can ingest from below.

The Hurricane Center anticipates Lisa will make landfall in Belize on Wednesday night, with winds at the coast in the 70 to 80 mph range and a bit of coastal surge. Arguably a bigger concern will be heavy rainfall, which could total 3 to 5 inches, with localized 8-inch amounts, potentially causing flooding.

