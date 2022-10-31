Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Greta Thunberg, the activist from Sweden, was catapulted to worldwide fame at a climate conference. In 2018, the then-15-year-old wandered the halls of a United Nations conference venue in Poland in a black zip-up hoodie and tennis shoes, followed by a gaggle of media and policymakers impressed by her straight-talking realism about the climate crisis. “I expected it to be more action and less talking,” she said then, of her first international climate summit.

Thunberg’s behavior at climate conferences made her famous: the way she stared down world leaders in Poland, the way she shouted “How dare you!” in 2019 to a plenary of governments in New York. But this year, the now 19-year-old climate activist says she plans to skip next week’s U.N. climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — the 27th since the process began — entirely.

“The COPs are mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing,” Thunberg said during a question-and-answer session in London for the release of her book, “The Climate Book,” a collection of essays featuring climate scientists, activists, and other experts on climate science and solutions. “COP” stands for “Conference of the Parties,” and is the shorthand for the annual climate conferences run by the United Nations. The conferences, she added “are not really meant to change the whole system.”

Advertisement

“So as it is, the COPs are not really working, unless we use them as an opportunity to mobilize,” she said.

Thunberg’s frustration with the international climate diplomacy process has seemed to be growing in recent years. Last year, she attended COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, but called the meeting “blah blah blah.”

At some level, of course, Thunberg is right: The United Nations climate summits are, practically by definition, not intended to overthrow the world economic system or even drastically cut emissions. The structure of the 2016 Paris Agreement, in which nearly every country in the world agreed to hold warming to no greater than 2 degrees Celsius, doesn’t include much in the way of binding international law. If a country doesn’t follow through on its emissions-cutting targets — or doesn’t introduce new targets at all — the only recourse for other countries is to “name and shame” the offender. It’s a weak motivator for one of the greatest problems humanity has ever faced.

Advertisement

Despite this, the system has sometimes appeared to be working. More than 70 countries have pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, accounting for about three-quarters of the world’s total emissions. In recent years, landmark climate laws have been passed in the United States and Europe while the price of renewable energy has plummeted.

But ambitious pledges — as Thunberg and other activists have noted — do not necessarily mean ambitious action. Humanity is still releasing approximately 36 billion metric tons of CO2 into the atmosphere every year. The COP process has succeeded in getting many countries to pledge to cut their carbon emissions in the long-term; it has largely failed, however, to get them to actually cut emissions in the short-term.

Thunberg’s shunning of this year’s COP may, at some level, be a recognition of the fact that the climate conferences’ usefulness is limited. Most of the most dramatic emissions cuts will come from countries enacting national policies — none of which happen at the bureaucratic international meetings. But her absence may also be a sign that climate activists are struggling to find the right place for their messages. In recent weeks, protesters have thrown food and glued themselves onto precious works of art. Carbon emissions are everywhere: They come from cars, planes, power plants, factories, and much more. There is no single place where decisions about the future of the planet are being made — not even at COP.

Advertisement

Over the past year, Thunberg has stayed a little more distant from international politics: She has continued her famous climate school strike in front of the Swedish Parliament, spoken to musical festival attendees at Glastonbury in the U.K., and worked on her book, the proceeds of which will go to charity. According to the Times in London, she now lives off of a small student grant and shares an apartment with a friend.

Still, her strength has always been her ability to point out, in no uncertain terms, that the world is not doing enough on climate change. Diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, she credits her different way of thinking with giving her a staunch moral clarity that many lack. At previous international climate conferences, she has stood on the sidelines, repeating over and over again some version of “This is not enough.”

That message has been a consistent reminder in a system that relies so heavily on naming and shaming. In Sharm el-Sheikh, will it be missed?

GiftOutline Gift Article