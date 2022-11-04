The most colorful fall display in years is still at peak around D.C.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fall is a beautiful season in Washington, one that is underrated and often overshadowed by the world-famous cherry blossoms in the spring. But this year, the colorful fall foliage has been particularly stunning, giving spring blooms a run for their money. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Peak autumn color reached the city early this week. We enter the weekend in late peak color, although many leaves have now fallen.

While leaf change has been going on for about a month, the vividness and consistency across tree species continues to impress in 2022. This certainly will be a foliage season to remember.

An epic fall foliage season

It seemed that a good foliage season was shaping up several weeks ago. As peak color advanced into the local area in recent days, many people have remarked how good the trees look this year.

Following up on my response to this, I dug up pictures from the last six autumns of this one particular tree in Columbia, Maryland, all taken around the same time in October. I stand by my assessment that 2022 has been an exceptional year for foliage! https://t.co/FQER2O66jj pic.twitter.com/DZF6DJIHq7 — Ian Kennedy (@iankennedy7) November 3, 2022

A query on social media about the quality of this year’s color had many people raving. A vast majority of responses suggested the color was the best in years, with people pointing to vivid colors, more tree types peaking at once and great weather.

Some sample comments by Twitter followers hailing this year’s color are below.

“I have nothing quantitative or scientific to add except to say that this has been the best fall for color I can remember. Everything seems to have peaked at once for a panorama of color!” — Amy B

“As someone from New England who has been here for nearly a decade, I think the DC foliage as it is now at its peak is close to my hometown — which I’ve never been able to say before. I love it!!” — DC statehood yesterday

“It’s the most colorful I remember in my 30+ years here in the DC metro area.” — Rebecca Roth

“Great yellows on Skyline Drive last weekend. In recent years I think we had storms right around peak foliage so trees would be bare before reds turned to brown, but there were more browns mixed in.” — Charlieon14

“Possibly the best I can remember in the 40 years I’ve lived here. More colorful and longer than I remember. No storms to blow it all away. Plus warm temps so that we can really get out and enjoy it.” — MBH

After the rainy remnants of Hurricane Ian in late September, cool October nights and sunny days helped produce vibrant fall colors. A summer with adequate rainfall (near average) also ensured that trees entered fall without major stress.

While the color has been sensational, the cool weather leading up to peak also has compressed the color change. That means more color at once but probably also a relatively quick leaf fall in the weeks ahead.

In Washington, for instance, cherry trees at the Tidal Basin reached peak color in the last week of October, which is about a week earlier than usual. By comparison, in 2016, the cherry trees at the basin reached peak fall color two weeks later, in the second week of November.

This fall, peak color in the city and suburbs occurred close to the same time, overall.

The suburbs were a little further along, reaching peak color first, but not as far ahead as usual. The Allegheny mountains in eastern West Virginia reached peak color in mid-October, only two weeks before Washington, and a full week earlier than last year.

Where to see the best color this weekend

Color is still all around, and we expect yet another beautiful fall weekend, even if it is weirdly warm for November. At least patchy morning fog gives way to plentiful afternoon sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Highs range from the mid-70s to perhaps near 80, with the 60s to near 70 in the mountains.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources didn’t post its usual weekly update on the foliage (its last update was on Oct. 27); the people there must be out looking at the trees.

Hey ⁦@ChuckBell4⁩ and ⁦@capitalweather⁩ Pretty darn near perfect day yesterday!



Just Beyond the Beltway — Maryland’s Rhode River pic.twitter.com/Xz4h0rdzFc — Mark B. 🌱🌲🐝 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Maro2Bear) November 4, 2022

Apart from going to local hot spots such as Great Falls and the C&O Canal that are moving beyond peak, foliage chasers should consider heading toward the Chesapeake Bay or Southern Maryland, where peak color is beginning. Cedarville State Forest in Brandywine, Md., probably is among spots looking superb this weekend.

Virginia

Colors are beginning to dwindle from peak in most of the Piedmont and into the western coastal plain as the higher elevations experience foliage transition toward wintry shades of brown.

“The main foliage spotlight has moved to eastern Virginia, where red maples, golden hickories, and jewel-toned oaks are highlighted by the ever-present green of pines,” the Virginia Department of Forestry wrote in its weekly update.

Washington

Color is still everywhere you look around the city. Locations outside the Mall to view leaves include Dumbarton Oaks, the National Arboretum and your local neighborhood.

Foliage in Rock Creek Park and the National Zoo tends to peak later than urban trees and will be great to visit this weekend.

Reviewing our forecast for peak color

When we released our first fall foliage report, on Oct. 14, we predicted an earlier-than-normal peak — around Nov. 1 — and among the earliest since 2008.

Here is The Foliage Report for the Mid-Atlantic as of October 31st, 2022. #FallFoliage pic.twitter.com/BpxvDOmoWK — The Foliage Report (@FoliageReport) November 1, 2022

The Foliage Report, a website tracking fall color changes across the country, declared peak color in Washington on Oct. 31. It was the earliest the immediate area reached peak since 2012, when the peak also occurred on Halloween.

More photos from the past week

Our Flickr pool is full of great fall photos. Please keep sharing there and on Twitter or Facebook!

Spectacular double rainbow while driving on 340-W from DC to Harpers Ferry, on the stretch between Point of Rocks and Brunswick. Nicely showcased the autumn leaves. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/0Fxim11hEo — Maureen Cohen Harrington (@VeganSkaterDC) October 31, 2022

