Will Biden and China’s Xi meet and talk climate in Bali?

Biden administration officials are working to make climate change part of potential discussions between the president and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit scheduled in Bali, Indonesia, this month, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks have not been formally announced.

U.S. officials have publicly said they are working on such a meeting. It would aim to ease friction between the two world powers that have been increasingly at odds over trade, the pandemic, human rights and the future of Taiwan.

Administration officials are looking for areas of common interest that could lead to cordial and productive discussions, and climate change is one of the few candidates, the people said. Both administrations have pledged to work to stop global warming and green lighting new talks between the heads of state could open the door for dialogue between the two countries at the ongoing U.N. Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, known as COP27.

Beijing had suspended climate talks with the United States in retaliation for the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to Taiwan in August. That has raised doubts about the potential for success at COP in Egypt where the United States and China are typically the two biggest dealmakers.

An announcement on Biden-Xi climate talks at the G-20 could come within days to help resolve that issue, one of the people said. Biden is scheduled to arrive in Bali on Nov. 13 and could meet with Xi as soon as Nov. 14, after a brief stop of his own in Egypt for COP27.

The U.S.-China dynamic has reemerged as a key dynamic in finding the money to help other countries deal with climate change, central to success in Egypt, John D. Podesta, a top climate adviser at the White House, said as an interview. Progress has stalled since China struck deals and pledged at last year’s COP to collaborate with the United States and others, he added.

“Nothing much has happened, and there’s relatively little dialogue,” he said. “I think the whole world is going to be asking the question, what’s going on with China? … They’re a little bit M.I.A.”

