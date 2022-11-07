The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

COP27 live updates ‘Cooperate or perish’: U.N. chief calls for global climate pact as leaders gather in Egypt

View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha (Sayed Sheasha/Reuters)
Updated November 7, 2022 at 6:15 a.m. EST|Published November 7, 2022 at 5:54 a.m. EST

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged for the creation of a “historic pact” between wealthier and developing countries to meet key global climate goals in opening remarks as the annual U.N. climate change conference, known as COP27, gets underway in Egypt. World leaders are gathering in the coastal resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where many will lay out their plans for tackling global warming beginning on Monday.

At last year’s high-profile talks held in Scotland, nations of the world had promised to strengthen their climate pledges this year. But almost none of the world’s biggest emitters have emerged with stronger commitments coming into this year’s conference.

A key flashpoint in the next two weeks of negotiations will be how wealthy nations will assist vulnerable countries and communities with the fewest resources in coping with climate change. At COP27, Pakistan is leading a bloc of more than 100 nations insisting on financial compensation for the irreversible harms of climate change.

  • President Biden is expected to attend the conference later in the week, giving a boost to a gathering that’s been at risk of delivering little concrete action.
  • Activist Greta Thunberg is shunning this year’s talks, calling it an opportunity for “people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing.”
  • As Egypt hosts the world’s premier climate gathering, officials there face mounting scrutiny over the country’s political prisoners, including an activist who has been on a partial hunger strike for more than 200 days.
