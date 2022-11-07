COP27 live updates ‘Cooperate or perish’: U.N. chief calls for global climate pact as leaders gather in Egypt

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged for the creation of a “historic pact” between wealthier and developing countries to meet key global climate goals in opening remarks as the annual U.N. climate change conference, known as COP27, gets underway in Egypt. World leaders are gathering in the coastal resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where many will lay out their plans for tackling global warming beginning on Monday.
At last year’s high-profile talks held in Scotland, nations of the world had promised to strengthen their climate pledges this year. But almost none of the world’s biggest emitters have emerged with stronger commitments coming into this year’s conference.
A key flashpoint in the next two weeks of negotiations will be how wealthy nations will assist vulnerable countries and communities with the fewest resources in coping with climate change. At COP27, Pakistan is leading a bloc of more than 100 nations insisting on financial compensation for the irreversible harms of climate change.
More on climate change
Understanding our climate: Global warming is a real phenomenon, and weather disasters are undeniably linked to it. As temperatures rise, heat waves are more often sweeping the globe — and parts of the world are becoming too hot to survive.
What can be done? The Post is tracking a variety of climate solutions, as well as the Biden administration’s actions on environmental issues. It can feel overwhelming facing the impacts of climate change, but there are ways to cope with climate anxiety.
Inventive solutions: Some people have built off-the-grid homes from trash to stand up to a changing climate. As seas rise, others are exploring how to harness marine energy.
Have a question about climate change or climate solutions? Share it with us. You can also sign up for our newsletter on climate change, energy and environment.