November feels like September as warm weather shatters records in East

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The eastern United States is in the final throes of an extended and exceptional bout of warmth that has resulted in dozens of records from the Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border since late last week. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight In a number of spots, including Atlanta, Tallahassee and Burlington, Vt., the temperatures have risen as high as they ever have this late in the year.

The high temperatures since Saturday, some 15 to 25 degrees above normal, mark the culmination of a remarkably warm start to November overall.

On Monday, a tool from the Southeast Regional Climate Center revealed Washington’s weather more closely resembled what is normally seen in Tampa at this time of year, while Raleigh, N.C., mimicked Miami.

As a cold front pushes through the East by Monday night, weather more typical of November will return.

The warmth by the numbers

Record temperatures that focused on parts of the Plains, Midwest, Ohio Valley and Gulf Coast last week advanced eastward and increased in coverage over the weekend and into Monday.

A sampling of the slew of Sunday records includes:

Advertisement

While Sunday’s afternoon highs were exceptionally high, the low temperatures — early in the day — were even more anomalous in many instances.

A majority of weather stations in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast notched record-high low temperatures Sunday. Burlington and Bangor, Maine, dipped to only 62 degrees, warmer than their average highs. Boston, New York and Albany, N.Y., dropped to just 65, 66 and 67, respectively. Many of these lows were also the highest so late in the year.

In the D.C.-Baltimore area, record-high lows in the mid-60s were set at all three official observing locations Sunday. Washington (Reagan National) and Dulles both dipped to only 66, their highest low on record so late in the year. Baltimore’s low of 64 was also its warmest so late.

Monday’s records

Monday’s record list was again featuring locations from Maine to the Deep South, with a focus on the East Coast.

Advertisement

At least four dozen locations had set Nov. 7 record highs Monday through midafternoon, including Washington and Islip, N.Y., reaching at least 80 and 78, respectively. Washington’s temperature was an astonishing 75 degrees at 9 a.m., the warmest ever observed so early in the day this late in the year (since at least 1936).

Monday’s warmth closed out a first week of unusual November weather. Washington hit 70 or above every day for the first time on record, and it was the second-warmest first November week on record in Richmond.

Much of the northeast quadrant of the Lower 48 has seen temperatures way above normal for the first week of November. Departures from normal temperature as of Sunday included some eye-popping values, such as 16 degrees above normal in Albany and 13 degrees in Baltimore, both embedded within a large area of at least 10 above normal.

Why so warm?

A late-summer-like zone of high pressure, sometimes called a heat dome, swelled over the eastern United States during the first week of the month before intensifying over the weekend.

Advertisement

Over the past several days, the heat dome has been flanked by a big dip in the jet stream to the west and a developing subtropical storm north of the Caribbean. These features have helped amplify the pattern, increasing the heat dome’s intensity.

Given a setup more common of late summer, temperatures have remained persistently high overnight, in part thanks to extraordinary levels of moisture for November. Precipitable water values, a measure of moisture in the air, were as high as 350 percent above normal in the D.C. area Sunday morning.

Out of season high humidity and record warmth are made more probable by human-caused climate change. This bout of extreme temperatures in the east has mimicked other waves of intense warmth around the globe in recent months, including a surge of record warmth last week in Europe.

While a smaller surge of high temperatures late this week break more records, a colder air mass will take aim at the region by the weekend.

GiftOutline Gift Article