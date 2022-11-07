Tropical Storm Nicole forms, hurricane watch issued for Florida’s east coast

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’re not quite two weeks from Thanksgiving and still the 2022 hurricane season, with all its plot twists, charges on. Subtropical Storm Nicole was named early Monday and could near hurricane strength as it gets set to hit Florida on Thursday before scraping along the southeastern U.S. coast. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Hurricane watches have been posted for the northwestern Bahamas and the east coast of Florida from the Volusia-Brevard county line, which is near Titusville on the Space Coast, to Hallandale Beach, which is just north of Miami. Tropical storm watches cover the rest of Florida’s east coast and the southern part of the Georgia coast.

“Nicole is forecast to be a large storm, and regardless of its exact path, widespread impacts from a prolonged period of coastal flooding, tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and rip currents, and beach erosion are likely along much of the southeastern United States coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the northwestern and central Bahamas during much of the upcoming week,” the National Hurricane Center wrote Monday.

Advertisement

High astronomical tides, elevated by this week’s full moon, will bolster the risk of problematic coastal flooding, which will be further exacerbated by the unusually expansive nature of Nicole’s wind field.

“A dangerous storm surge is possible across portions of the northwestern Bahamas, much of the east coast of Florida and portions of coastal Georgia,” the Hurricane Center wrote. “A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for most of the east coast of Florida and portions of coastal Georgia.”

Heavy rain will be an issue, too, particularly in spots still grappling with saturated soils left from Hurricane Ian’s prolific rains in late September.

“Flash and urban flooding will be possible across portions of the Florida Peninsula along with river rises on portions of the St. Johns River,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

Advertisement

If Nicole does come ashore at hurricane strength, it would be a highly unusual event: The Lower 48 has only recorded five landfalling November hurricanes since the mid-1850s. That would make it a once in roughly 30- to 40-year event.

Nicole will not be done after blasting Florida. It will then get drawn northward, bringing the potential for heavy rain along much of the East Coast late in the week and into the weekend.

Hurricane season doesn’t technically end until Nov. 30, although late-season storms are often confined to the Caribbean; rarely do they churn toward the United States. But unusual steering currents and unusually warm sea surface temperatures — which fuel tropical weather systems — are both at play with Nicole.

The hurricane season to date has actually come in slightly below average for activity, running about 22 percent shy. That’s despite preseason predictions of an extra-active season. Approximately half of this season’s ACE, or Accumulated Cyclone Energy, was churned through by just two storms — Fiona, which socked Puerto Rico and then Atlantic Canada as that country’s strongest storm on record, and Ian, which lay siege to southwest Florida.

Nicole now

Subtropical Storm Nicole was named in the predawn hours Monday. Over the weekend, an area of thunderstorms had begun to flare up north of Puerto Rico within a broader low pressure system. Those thunderstorms helped consolidate a pocket of spin, and now a subtropical storm is organizing around it.

Subtropical storms differ from purely tropical storms because they possess some tropical characteristics while retaining a few traits of mid-latitude cyclones. They’re usually not as wet as full-blown tropical systems, and they can be a bit asymmetric, with the heaviest precipitation east of the center. Subtropical storms also possess a larger wind field, and the strongest winds aren’t necessarily found near the storm’s center — they may be removed by 100 miles or more.

Advertisement

Nicole is currently 495 miles east of the northwest Bahamas and moving northwest at 9 mph. It’s situated beneath a large upper-level low pressure system, which is spinning counterclockwise. That will swing Nicole to the west on a crash course with Florida. Picture a merry-go-round; Nicole is a horse, and the upper-level low is the actual spinning platform.

The forecast

Nicole will intensify over the exceptionally warm waters between the Bahamas and the east coast of the Florida Peninsula. It may become fully tropical as thunderstorm activity near its core increases toward midweek. By the time it makes landfall, probably somewhere between Miami and Volusia County on Thursday, it could be near hurricane strength.

Nicole’s large wind shield will mean an extended period of 35 to 55 mph onshore winds from the South Carolina border all the way to the Miami-Dade metro area between late Wednesday and early Friday. Coupled with high astronomical tides, that will make coastal flooding a significant concern.

In addition, a general 4 to 6 inches of rain is likely on Florida’s east coast, with 2 to 5 inches likely farther inland. There are some models that suggest Nicole could track all the way across the peninsula toward Tampa before curving north on Friday morning. It’s unclear when Nicole will make its right turn to the north.

Advertisement

A few tornadoes are likely, too, especially near and north of the storm’s center in the hours leading up to landfall. That could be an issue for the Space Coast north toward Jacksonville.

Eventually, Nicole will be tugged north ahead of an approaching trough, or dip in the jet stream. It should accelerate northeastward, potentially skimming the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas before being drawn into a cold front along the East Coast. It could deliver heavy rains in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where a cold front helps focus tropical moisture.

GiftOutline Gift Article