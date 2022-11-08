Subtropical Storm Nicole expected to hit Florida near hurricane strength

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hurricane watches are in effect for the east coast of Florida and may be upgraded to warnings Tuesday as Subtropical Storm Nicole churns toward the Sunshine State. Confidence is increasing about the potential for the storm to be near or at hurricane strength as it makes landfall on Florida’s Atlantic coastline Wednesday night.

Rain, strong winds and coastal flooding could begin along Florida’s east coast early Wednesday, with deteriorating conditions in the afternoon and especially at night.

Tropical storm warnings are up from Hallandale Beach, which is just north of Miami, to the southern coast of Georgia. The warning connotes a high likelihood of tropical storm impacts. In addition, a hurricane watch — representing the threat of winds reaching 74 mph — spans from Hallandale Beach to the Volusia-Brevard County line along Florida’s Space Coast.

Those strong onshore winds, primarily near and north of Nicole’s center, could spur high-impact storm-surge flooding as water is piled up against the coast over multiple tide cycles. A storm surge warning, for a rise in water above normally dry land, blankets the east coast of Florida and portions of coastal Georgia.

Meanwhile, tropical storm watches have been expanded to include the gulf side of Florida, too, primarily from north of Bonita Beach to the Ochlockonee River. That encompasses Port Charlotte and Fort Myers, both hit hard by Category 4 Ian barely six weeks ago, as well as the greater Tampa area.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the northwest Bahamas, including the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island. That’s around where Nicole will intensify, probably into a hurricane, on Wednesday.

Nicole, or Nicole’s remnants, will sweep up the East Coast from Friday into the weekend, dropping heavy rain from the Carolinas to Canada. For many locations, an entire month’s worth of rain could fall in as little as 24 hours.

Nicole now

On Tuesday morning, Nicole was 385 miles east-northeast of the northwest Bahamas. Maximum winds were estimated at 50 mph, and the storm was moving west-northwest at 8 mph.

A gradual curve to the west or even west-southwest can be expected over the next 24 hours. Nicole is a more localized pocket of spin, embedded within the overall counterclockwise flow of an upper-level low-pressure system. That means Nicole will revolve about the broader parent disturbance, albeit briefly, like a horse on a merry-go-round. That will steer it west into Florida.

Nicole is a subtropical storm, which means it is a hybrid system possessing characteristics of both tropical and nontropical systems. Consequently, its wind field is enormous — 40 mph tropical-storm-force winds expand outward up to 380 miles from the center.

On satellite, Nicole was beginning to show some signs of perhaps becoming a bit more tropical. That said, it is still lopsided. A clear surface swirl of cloud cover exists, but the bulk of thunderstorm activity is displaced north of the center.

What to expect

Nicole is likely to make landfall somewhere between Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Tropical-storm-force winds could begin 18 hours or more ahead of its arrival — or as soon as Wednesday afternoon in southeast Florida and Wednesday evening toward the Treasure and Space coasts. Persistent onshore flow will result in coastal flooding over the duration of several tide cycles.

In fact, most of the Atlantic coastline of Florida should see a storm surge of up to 3 to 5 feet. That may not sound like much, but tens of thousands of Florida homes are within 5 feet of sea level.

“Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should ... be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk[ing] lives.”

Rain bands and squalls will pivot onshore early Wednesday morning but will increase in coverage and intensity during the afternoon. A few of the squalls, primarily within 20 miles of Florida’s east coast, could produce tornadoes or waterspouts north of the storm’s center, especially between Palm Beach and near Daytona Beach.

Winds will be on the order of 30 to 45 mph on Wednesday along the coastline but will increase to 45 to 60 mph within about 50 miles of Nicole’s center, with gusts to 75 mph and higher possible within its narrow core. The storm probably will be a Category 1 hurricane at landfall, which should occur near or within a few hours after midnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A widespread 3 to 5 inches of rainfall with localized 6 to 8 inch totals can be expected in eastern Florida, with an inch or two less to the west.

“Flash and urban flooding will be possible across portions of the Florida Peninsula along with renewed river rises on portions of the St. Johns River,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

Water levels on the St. Johns River north of Orlando were at moderate flood state on Monday morning from the lingering effects of Hurricane Ian's rains at the end of September. Rains from Nicole this week are expected to cause the river to rise to near major flood stage again. pic.twitter.com/6ZzJXRhdbn — Jeff Masters (@DrJeffMasters) November 7, 2022

Eventually, Nicole’s waterlogged circulation and remnants will be scooped up the Eastern Seaboard by an approaching trough, or dip in the jet stream. Its moisture will pool along a cold front draped along the Appalachians, bringing 2 to 3.5 inches of rain between there and the Interstate 95 corridor. The key time frame for this rain event would be Friday and Saturday.

If Nicole comes ashore in Florida at hurricane strength, it would be a highly unusual event: The Lower 48 has recorded only five landfalling November hurricanes since the mid-1850s. That would make it a once in roughly 30- to 40-year event.

