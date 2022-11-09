Storm in Plains to unleash blizzard conditions and hefty snowfalls

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the season’s first major winter storm system shifts out of the West and into the Great Plains, blizzard warnings have been hoisted for parts of the Dakotas. A larger area of the surrounding Northern Plains and Upper Midwest is under either a winter storm watch or warning. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Snowfall, focused in the northern Rockies on Wednesday morning, is expected to shift eastward into the Northern Plains, becoming heavy by Wednesday night. The storm will rage over the Dakotas on Thursday before slipping into northern Minnesota through early Friday.

By the time the storm passes, a large swath of 6-12 inches or more of snow is expected to stretch from Montana to northwest Minnesota. Areas of central North Dakota could see as much as a foot and a half.

Where the storm has already hit

Rain and mountain snow pounded California and parts of the intermountain west on Election Day.

Advertisement

Several feet of snow fell in the Sierra Nevada, including 29 inches in Wishon and 28 inches near Devils Postpile. The Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted that it received 34.3 inches, boosting 2022’s precipitation to 115 percent of normal.

At lower elevations, numerous locations in California set daily rainfall records Tuesday, including Los Angeles, with 1.31 inches.

Ahead of the storm, forecasters said the rain and snow were likely to end the fire season in much of California.

Number corrected: Our storm total was 34.3" (87 cm), not 39.4" as previously stated.



We received 17.9" (45.5 cm) of #snow over the last 24 hrs, which puts us above average (115%) for our precipitation so far this year!



Calm conditions have taken over now.#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/Vgvnm8FCII — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) November 9, 2022

A little before and after on U.S. 395 and last night's snowstorm. Goodbye whiteout conditions. Hello Mr. Blue Sky. pic.twitter.com/p5LKsb4Ey7 — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) November 9, 2022

To the east, in the Tetons and toward Yellowstone and surrounding high elevations of Wyoming and Montana, snowfall of 1-2 feet was recorded. Snow continued to fall Wednesday in many of these areas.

Season’s first big winter storm

New areas of snow were breaking out across the prairies of Montana and western North Dakota on Wednesday morning. Freezing rain was kicking things off to the east of that, mainly focused on the eastern Dakotas borderland and into Minnesota.

Light snow northwest (1-3 inches) and light to moderate freezing rain south central and across the James River Valley will create hazardous travel this morning. Use extra caution if traveling this morning! #ndwx #nddot pic.twitter.com/CaWvQK0fak — NWS Bismarck (@NWSBismarck) November 9, 2022

“Significant snowfall accumulations will be possible in some areas, and strong gusty winds combined with heavy snow could produce blizzard conditions across the Dakotas,” wrote the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center in an overview of the situation early Wednesday.

Blizzard warnings go into effect in Bismarck and the surrounding region at midnight Thursday and continue through the day. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 16 inches and winds gusting as high as 50 mph are forecast. Dangerous-to-impossible travel conditions will occur in the region, the Weather Service warned.

The Weather Service office in Bismark tweeted that the greatest snow amounts, up to 18 inches, are most probable from south-central North Dakota into the James River Valley.

Advertisement

The axis of heaviest snow is forecast to progress through the western Dakotas on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Then it is projected to move through the remainder of North Dakota, northwest Minnesota and adjacent parts of Canada from Thursday into Thursday night before tapering off Friday morning.

Even though only several inches of snow may fall in northern South Dakota, that area also is under a blizzard warning because of a likelihood of strong winds that would severely reduce visibility.

The Weather Service cautioned that the area under a blizzard warning may need to be expanded.

“Winds still look strong enough to combine with heavy snow rates to produce whiteout and blizzard type impacts where they combine,” wrote the Weather Service in Grand Forks in eastern North Dakota. “We will want to fine tune the cutoff on where this will be in our area and how far east the Blizzard impacts could occur.”

Advertisement

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s for much of the region Wednesday will dip much lower on Thursday and Friday. By Friday, highs are forecast to be mainly in the teens and 20s, some 20 to 30 degrees below normal for the date. Low temperatures are forecast to plummet to the single digits above or below zero in some of the coldest spots.

Severe storms possible in warmer air ahead of wintry weather

A severe-thunderstorm threat may materialize to the east of the wintry weather Thursday as southerly winds draw unseasonably warm and humid air northward ahead of an intense cold front.

1:00am CST #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of northeast Florida into southern/coastal Georgia and South Carolina, and parts of the Upper Midwest https://t.co/Y1WiOcQKCI pic.twitter.com/6fmnxSjpzK — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) November 9, 2022

The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Central Plains and Upper Midwest under a slight risk for severe storms, or Level 2 of 5 on its severity scale. The highest odds for intense thunderstorms on Thursday should focus in eastern Iowa.

Advertisement

“Damaging winds should be the main threat given the strength of the low-level flow, but a brief tornado may also occur,” the Weather Service wrote in a Wednesday-morning update.

Limited moisture may tame the scope of severe weather, in part because of Tropical Storm Nicole spinning into Florida, as well as the speedy movement of the cold front associated with the winter storm.

In addition to the severe-thunderstorm potential, dozens of warm weather records for Nov. 10 are anticipated from Texas and Louisiana to the Great Lakes before the cold front blasts through.

This same cold front will link up with the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole, bringing heavy rain to the eastern United States on Friday into Saturday.

GiftOutline Gift Article