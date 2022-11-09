At COP27, coalition aims to tap private funds for energy transition

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A group of major philanthropies and companies joined with the White House on Wednesday to float a new carbon trading system that would funnel money from private businesses to developing countries in assisting the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Seeking to tap private money for a transition that wealthy governments have refused to finance, the group hopes to lure more than $100 billion by the end of the decade, cutting as much as 1.3 billion to 2.3 billion tons of climate pollution, according to the consulting firm Climate Advisers.

The coalition, which includes White House climate envoy John F. Kerry, unveiled its plan at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, known as COP27. At this contentious summit, developing countries have lambasted wealthy nations for not helping to rescue them from the worst impacts of a warming planet.

“Wealthy countries are stepping up their support — but still not enough. Our administration is working as hard as we can to deliver,” Kerry said in announcing the program. “I hope today is the beginning of doing that, to deliver real and lasting benefits for developing countries and the climate.”

Supporters — the State Department along with the Rockefeller Foundation, Bezos Earth Fund, and companies such as PepsiCo and Microsoft — say the proposal may be the most effective way of financing clean energy and shutting down coal plants in the absence of global cooperation.

“The only way to prevent climate catastrophe is to come together in new ways and behind new innovations, like carbon markets,” said Raj Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation. Starting in December, Bezos Earth Fund and the Rockefeller Foundation will provide initial resources to support further negotiations.

While more details will be revealed at COP27, the coalition is talking about a scale of emissions reductions that many climate scientists would find impressive. If the group could eliminate 2.3 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, it would be about the equivalent of the annual output of India, according to Climate Advisers.

Mirroring other climate markets, the plan might allow trading of carbon emissions. Private companies, for instance, could finance the energy transition of small countries, and then earn “credits” that would give them time to finance their own transitions. The offsets would be inspected by an international standard board and corporations could buy them, thus pumping substantial amounts of money into developing countries for the cost of the transition to a cleaner economy.

Companies could obtain financing benefits for their so-called Scope 3 emissions — those generated when a customer buys a car and then burns fossil fuels — adding to their carbon footprint. Such emissions are the most difficult for a company to credibly calculate and claim reductions.

Some of the funds might go to grant-like, concessionary lending — at low interest rates — and generate billions for international climate adaptation.

Though $100 billion is a large sum, many developing countries in Sharm el-Sheikh have demanded that wealthy industrial nations provide much greater amounts to cover environmental losses and damage in lower-income nations. The United States has pushed back.

Nigel Purvis, the chief executive of Climate Advisers and a 25-year veteran of U.S. climate diplomacy, described this investment as “capital that leverages other capital and helps de-risk these investments.” He hailed Kerry, a former secretary of state, for “beginning a conversation.”

“If Kerry and the international community of climate advocates can design this thing well and convince companies to join it, this could be the largest single source of climate finance for developing countries ever,” Purvis added.

Starting in December, Bezos Earth Fund and the Rockefeller Foundation will provide the initial resources to finance a development team and meetings to develop this new carbon credit market. Kerry said the program should be running by the start of COP28 a year from now.

Until then, the outlines are fuzzy.

“This is a plan to create a process to see how this can work, how voluntary markets might help reduce fossil fuels and develop renewables,” said Kelley Kizzier, director of corporate action and markets at the Bezos Earth Fund. Kizzier said she was first contacted about six months ago.

A new design for carbon markets would come alongside other existing groups including the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the Voluntary Carbon Markets Initiative (VCMI), the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), and the World Bank Group.

A trading system could appeal to many African leaders. Officials from Nigeria, which has about 280 megawatts of coal-fired power plants, are expected to be on the stage during the announcement.

Environmental groups are skeptical about corporations playing such a large role in financing the energy transitions. Kerry doesn’t share that view.

In a talk at the Council on Foreign Relations on Oct. 25, Kerry said: “One of the things that, frankly, excites me the most about this road we’re on is the promise of the private sector to accelerate and scale new clean technologies. They are critical to a future that doesn’t demand sacrifice, but instead promises prosperity.”

