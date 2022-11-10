Tropical Storm Nicole lashing Florida, set to drench eastern U.S.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 3 a.m. Eastern time near Vero Beach, Fla., bringing 75 mph winds and a dangerous ocean surge as it lashed the coastline. It marked just the fourth hurricane on record to strike the United States during November. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight It is now a weakening tropical storm as it crosses the Florida Peninsula, but its impacts are far from over. Its second act, which is just beginning, will bring heavy rain along and to the west of its path, and the risk of severe storms and tornadoes to the east.

As the storm blasted ashore in the predawn hours Thursday, it unleashed peak gusts of 84 and 80 mph near Daytona Beach and in Melbourne. Other notable gusts in the Sunshine State included: Cocoa Beach, 78 mph; Orlando, 70 mph; and Juno Beach, 62 mph. An elevated weather station at Cape Canaveral, 120 feet off the ground, clocked a gust to 100 mph.

Advertisement

On Thursday morning, tropical-storm-force winds — which extended as far as 345 miles from the storm center — were affecting Florida’s east and west coasts simultaneously. St. Augustine clocked a gust of 70 mph, while Clearwater Beach posted a gust to 59 mph. PowerOutage.US reported nearly 350,000 customers without power across the state.

The storm was also generating considerable storm surge, or rise in water above normally dry land. Port Canaveral registered a 3-foot surge, with some of the worst flooding ongoing at the time of Thursday morning’s high tide. In Palm Beach, a 2-foot storm surge was recorded, and water levels were running about 2.1 feet higher than usual at the mouth of the St. Johns River east of Jacksonville. Some places probably saw a surge closer to 4 feet.

Streets were flooded on Hutchinson Island, forcing officials to call in high-water rescue vehicles, with structural damage reported in Melbourne Beach off Sandy Shores Drive. Entire neighborhoods were inaccessible at St. Augustine Beach, and some flooding occurred as far south as Fort Lauderdale. The Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier partially collapsed.

In the coastal community of Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County, several homes were in danger of collapsing.

Advertisement

Rainfall totals from the storm in Florida generally were in the 2- to 4-inch range, but localized totals neared 6 inches. Select totals include: 4.07 inches in Titusville; 3.67 inches in Orlando; 2.89 inches in Fort Lauderdale; 2.49 inches in Jacksonville; 2.02 inches Daytona Beach; and 1.83 inches in Miami.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect from Sebastian Inlet, Fla., to just north of Charleston, S.C., with storm surge warnings from Sebastian Inlet to midway between Jacksonville and Savannah, Ga.

Additional tropical storm and storm surge warnings are posted from north of Tampa through Florida’s Big Bend, where Nicole’s circulation will buffet the coastline with onshore winds for much of Thursday.

In addition to a lingering risk of strong winds and pockets of surge, the risk for tornadoes is increasing across parts of coastal Georgia and the Carolinas. That risk will expand to cover much of the Mid-Atlantic in the coming days, the threat inching as far north as Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Nicole will also drench the Appalachians, dropping a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain and soaking areas that, just days before, had been struggling with drought.

“Isolated flash, urban, and small stream flooding will also be possible on Friday in the Southeast through the central Appalachians, including the Blue Ridge Mountains, and extending northward through eastern Ohio, west central Pennsylvania, into western New York by Friday night into Saturday,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.

Nicole now

As of 10 a.m. Eastern time, Nicole had weakened into a tropical storm with maximum winds around 50 mph. It was about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, and was drifting west-northwest at 16 mph. The storm is projected to move over the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon but it is not forecast to gain strength.

10 am Thu...Tropical Storm Nicole was located 30 mi NE of Tampa, FL. Nicole has max sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving to the WNW at 16 mph. Saint Augustine, FL has reported winds of 52 mph & a gust to 70 mph. Clearwater Beach, FL reported winds of 51 mph & a gust to 59 mph. pic.twitter.com/WL54QukQmj — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) November 10, 2022

Nicole is ingesting dry air — a meteorological blessing and a curse. That’s eroded its structure and cut back on heavy rainfall, helping to weaken it, but is amplifying tornado risk. That’s because the influx of dry air is kicking up a band of thunderstorms as it cuts beneath warm, humid air streaming in from the Atlantic.

Advertisement

A change of wind speed and/or direction with height, known as wind shear, is causing individual thunderstorms within that band to rotate as they pivot ashore. That will result in a tornado risk. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has hoisted a tornado watch that covers northeast Florida and extreme southeastern Georgia until 1 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida and Georgia until 1 PM EST pic.twitter.com/K0LJWEOfJf — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) November 10, 2022

On the opposite side of Florida, tornado risk will be nonexistent, but heavy rain was lashing much of the Interstate 75 corridor. Tampa was seeing rainfall rates exceeding an inch per hour at the start of the work day, with onshore winds causing some minor to locally moderate coastal flooding in Tampa Bay.

Up next for Nicole

Nicole will continue to lose steam from a wind standpoint, but the rainfall and tornado risks will remain. It will begin to curve more north and eventually northeast as it rounds the backside of a high pressure force field exiting the Southeast coast.

Advertisement

Along the way, it will make a second Florida landfall along the Panhandle on Thursday night before passing close to Atlanta on Friday. By that time, it is forecast to be a tropical depression. The heaviest rain will fall west of the center as an approaching cold front focuses Nicole’s remnant moisture, with the greatest tornado risk to the east.

Through Saturday, Nicole’s trek up the Appalachians will dump a general 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the heaviest likely falling in the high terrain of western North Carolina. There, an isolated six-inch total can’t be ruled out. The westward shift of Nicole’s precipitation shield in recent forecasts will limit rainfall in places like Raleigh, Richmond and Washington, D.C., as well as the Acela corridor of the Northeast.

That stretch of Interstate 95 in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic will have to deal with a tornado threat. A Level 2 out of 5 “slight” risk for a few tornadoes covers Charlotte, Virginia Beach, Raleigh, N.C., and Richmond on Friday, with a Level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for tornadoes reaching all the way into New Jersey and encompassing Philadelphia, Baltimore, and the nation’s capital.

1:00am CST #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: across parts of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia https://t.co/Y1WiOcQKCI pic.twitter.com/d8zcHqWFU5 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) November 10, 2022

Nicole in perspective

Nicole’s landfall in the Sunshine State represents the first November hurricane to strike Florida since 1935, and marks the latest in the calendar year that Florida’s east coast has seen a hurricane. It’s also the first to hit anywhere in the United States in November since 1985.

Advertisement

Nicole became the third hurricane to form so far this month in the Atlantic, meaning 2022 is now tied with 2001 for most November Atlantic hurricanes on record, according to Phil Klotzbach, a tropical weather expert at Colorado State University.

The overall hurricane season as a whole is still running about 21 percent behind average in terms of total energy expended by storms, but beleaguered residents of the Gulf Coast hit hard by Ian and now Nicole know that it only takes one storm. By the books, the Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article