COP27 live updates Biden to give an address at U.N. climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — President Biden will touch down later Friday in Sharm el-Sheikh, the Egyptian resort city hosting this year’s U.N. Climate Change Conference. He’s arriving at the end of the first week of the conference, known as COP27, where talks have heavily focused on wealthy nations’ obligations to reduce their own emissions and help address the consequences of climate change in the developing world. Activists and developing country leaders here say the U.S. has a duty to pay for these climate costs, given its role as the biggest historical source of emissions in the world.
Earlier this week, the Biden administration unveiled a plan that would funnel private money to help developing countries transition from fossil fuels — a plan that quickly met criticism. During Biden’s appearance at the talks, as well as during other events, the administration will tout two separate climate announcements aimed at curbing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Under a new proposed rule, Biden would require all major federal contractors to set goals for curbing emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Another proposal announced Friday targets methane, a powerful warming pollutant, from U.S. oil and gas operations.
