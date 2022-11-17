EPA orders troubled St. Croix refinery to obtain new permit

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“EPA has been laser-focused on protecting public health and the safety of communities who have unjustly borne the burden of pollution,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said on a call with reporters. “We’ve made environmental justice and equity a centerpiece of our agenda and have embedded these issues into EPA’s DNA.”

Advertisement

The refinery’s owners must apply for a permit under the Clean Air Act that would require them to conduct detailed air-quality analyses, the agency said in a statement, and use the best available technology for air pollution control. The move would probably result in “significant reductions” of several harmful pollutants, including sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide and particulate matter, the agency said.

The idled plant in St. Croix, formerly known as the Limetree Bay refinery, experienced multiple accidents over the course of last year that spewed noxious fumes and showered oil droplets onto surrounding homes, sending some residents to emergency rooms.

In September, the EPA inspected the refinery and found “significant corrosion” of equipment including valves, pipes and pressure relief devices. Inspectors concluded that the plant poses the risk of a fire, explosion or other “catastrophic” releases of “extremely hazardous substances,” the agency said in a report released last month.

Advertisement

Local residents have questioned why federal officials have not done more to protect the health and safety of this Caribbean island’s predominantly Black and Brown population.

“Since 2019, St. Croix Foundation and our nonprofit partners have been on a lonely advocacy journey trying to compel policymakers to consider alternatives to this ‘ticking time bomb’ on our shores — to no avail,” Deanna James, president of the St. Croix Foundation for Community Development, said in an email last month.

After the refinery’s previous owners filed for bankruptcy in July 2021, a bankruptcy judge approved the plant’s sale for $62 million in December to West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.

Fermin Rodriguez, vice president and refinery manager for Port Hamilton Refining, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But he previously told The Washington Post the company was “working with EPA and we’re providing all of the information that they requested.”

Advertisement

It could take two to three years for the facility to receive the required permits, EPA officials said on the call with reporters. Even then, officials said, it could cost hundreds of millions of dollars to install the necessary air-pollution-control technology — a potentially prohibitive cost for the owners.

Still, Judith Enck, who led the EPA regional office overseeing the U.S. Virgin Islands under the Obama administration, said she thinks the agency could be taking more aggressive steps to ensure that the facility never reopens.

“Requiring a new permit is a positive step, but it leaves the door wide open for the continued operation of a dangerous facility that has caused real damage,” said Enck, who now heads Beyond Plastics, an advocacy group. “What we needed to hear from the EPA is that they are taking control of the facility immediately and bringing in contractors to physically deal with these dangerous conditions.”

Meanwhile, West Indies Petroleum has denied its ownership interest in the facility, despite having won the bankruptcy auction. Representatives for the firm could not be reached for comment.

GiftOutline Gift Article