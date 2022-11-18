Extreme lake-effect snow pummels western New York with 5 feet possible

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An extreme lake-effect snowstorm is pummeling the eastern shores of Lakes Erie and Ontario, plastering western New York with prolific accumulations and grinding commerce to a halt. Over 30 inches of snow have already fallen in some areas just south of Buffalo, and an additional two to three feet are on the way for some, with a few locations expected to approach or exceed 60 inches of snow.

A pair of lake-effect bands formed Thursday night and quickly intensified, cranking out snowfall rates of 3 inches an hour, as well as thunder, lightning, strong winds and near-blizzard conditions. In Hamburg, N.Y., 12 miles south of Buffalo, up to 5 inches fell in an hour early Friday. The Weather Service reported that 34 inches had fallen in Hamburg through 9 a.m. The snow bands are only about 20 miles thick, however, and locations just to their north or south will see a minimally disruptive light snowfall.

Within the bands, “travel will be very difficult to impossible,” warned the National Weather Service in Buffalo. It previously described the ongoing storm as “crippling” and “paralyzing” in online technical forecast discussions.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency for the region effective Thursday morning, and Buffalo schools announced they would be closed Friday. The Buffalo Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns, slated for Sunday, was moved to Detroit.

Lake-effect snow warnings remain in effect downwind of the lakes, with winter storm watches and winter weather advisories for the fringe counties. That’s where there’s less confidence in how much snow the bands — which will waver north and south a bit because of subtle shifts in wind direction — will drop.

As of Friday morning, many areas just south of Buffalo had already seen at least 24 inches of snow, including Hamburg and West Seneca. Twenty-five inches was reported northwest of Eden, N.Y., between Interstate 90 and the lakeshore.

Thursday night into Friday morning, there were numerous reports of thundersnow, as the intense snow bands, fueled by extreme differences between the relatively warm Lake Erie and frigid air above, unleashed thunder and lightning like a summer tempest.

Advertisement

Across the Buffalo metro area, snowfall totals thus far have walked a steep gradient. About 19.5 inches had stacked up near the rail yard in south Buffalo, with 5.3 inches in Kenmore, about 5½ miles to the north-northwest. Conditions vary significantly in lake-effect bands, given their localized nature, which also leads to sharp cutoffs and sudden jackpots in totals.

Off Lake Ontario, the Tug Hill Plateau has been getting hammered with serious snowfall. Two feet have come down in Williamstown, about 40 miles north-northeast of Syracuse along Highway 13. Oswego, where thundersnow was reported, is at 7.3 inches, and Watertown, northeast of the lake along Interstate 81, is just shy of 5 inches.

The snow bands are expected to remain pointed at the east-northeast shores of the lakes through Friday night, but they may drift north on Saturday afternoon in response to a more southerly component of the winds. Off Lake Erie, that may mean a break for places like Blasdell, West Seneca, Lackawanna and the greater Buffalo area, with the same being true for Watertown off Lake Ontario.

The snow bands will shift south again on Sunday as winds become westerly, crossing past their initial positions before targeting areas even farther south that dodged most of the initial snowfall. That could mean 9 to 12 inches for Oswego County, where a winter storm watch is in effect. A pulse of snows will also target New York state’s Western Southern Tier near and especially north of the Allegheny River.

Instigating the snowfall is a stubborn upper-air weather pattern dominated by a sprawling dip in the jet stream, or trough, over the eastern United States. At the high altitudes, a pocket of cold air, low pressure and spin has nestled itself within that southward jet deviation, and it will ebb and flow over the Great Lakes during the coming days. A more concentrated lobe of frigid air aloft will swing directly over Lakes Erie and Ontario on Saturday.

Those features have been directing a perfectly oriented supply of cold west-southwesterly wind down the entire lengths of the lakes; in the case of Lake Erie, that’s a 240-mile fetch. Air temperatures in the teens and 20s are blowing over water that’s closer to 50 degrees. The stark contrast allows pockets of air heated by the lake below to ascend rapidly in the frosty atmosphere.

Advertisement

As a result, snow clouds some 20,000 feet tall have become established in a conveyor belt feeding down the axis of the lake. Within them, ice crystals aloft are contributing to the development of thundersnow. Low-level convergence, or the gathering of air near the surface, meanwhile, could even support a remote waterspout over the lake.

It’s not the first time prolific lake-effect snow has buried Buffalo and surrounding areas. Between Nov. 14 and 21, 2014, a pair of back-to-back lake-effect snowstorms dumped up to 88 inches of snow just south of the city. Twenty-six people died during the storm, mostly of heart attacks resulting from shoveling.

GiftOutline Gift Article