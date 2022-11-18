As COP27 nears deadline, Europe pitches funding deal to save the conference

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The European Union’s top climate negotiator on Friday morning pitched the bloc’s plan to tie disaster funding with emissions reductions as a final offer to avoid failure in the dwindling hours of the world’s annual climate summit. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The U.N. Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, begins what’s supposed to be its last day with major uncertainties and there are preparations for negotiations to drag on long past their scheduled 6 p.m. conclusion.

Meanwhile, diplomats got their first glimpse of an overarching “cover decision” Friday when the meeting’s Egyptian hosts published a document that reiterated the need for rapid emissions cuts to meet the world’s warming targets but showed little progress on the meeting’s most contentious issue: funding for developing countries harmed by a warming world.

Another draft proposal circulated late Thursday laid out three possible resolutions to the impasse. Nations could agree to establish a dedicated fund this year, continue negotiations with an eye toward setting up the fund at next year’s COP or commit only to “new and enhanced funding arrangements” without settling on a designated fund.

Frans Timmermans, lead negotiator for the European Union, said its plan, offered late Thursday night, is as far as the bloc can go in negotiating. It would concede to developing nations that he says have been unequivocal in their demands for a designated fund to compensate them for the destruction caused by climate change, and in return it would require all countries to start reducing their planet-warming emissions by 2025.

“I have to say this is our final offer,” Timmermans told reporters Friday morning. “This is about not having a failure here. We cannot afford to have a failure. Now, if our steps forward are not reciprocated, then obviously there will be a failure.”

The E.U. compromise would put pressure on every major negotiating power at the annual summit. China and India would have to take new steps to curb escalating emissions that they have been reluctant to do. Hard-hit nations would get a fund but face potentially years more of negotiating on money to fill it. And language specifying that only “particularly vulnerable countries” could draw on the fund may fracture the negotiating bloc of more than 100 developing nations that helped push this issue onto the conference agenda.

The United States spent years trying to block this type of funding for “loss and damage” — parlance at these talks for the irreversible, unavoidable impacts of climate change, often most severe in poor countries and in part fueled by emissions from industrialized nations. But U.S. opposition has softened this year and Timmermans said U.S. officials Thursday night were very interested in how the European proposal tied the fund to requirements for emissions mitigation.

Preety Bhandari, senior adviser in the global climate program and the finance center at the World Resources Institute think tank, said the E.U.'s ability to amass consensus around its proposal was key to the success of the conference.

“I do hope this proposal does not fall apart because that would mean the unraveling of this COP,” she said.

The four-page draft cover text released Friday is a more consolidated version of a sprawling list of proposals the Egyptian COP27 presidency had published the day before. It hews closely to language agreed at last year’s climate conference in Glasgow and at a gathering of major economies in Bali this week, but doesn’t include proposals — such as a call to phase out all fossil fuels — that many had hoped would signify progress in the world’s efforts against climate change.

Tellingly, the cover draft still contains no details on the issue that could make or break the conference — how to pay for it all: “{Placeholder funding arrangement responding to loss and damage}” is all it says.

