What is thundersnow, the lightning and thunder booming with extreme Buffalo snow?

Parts of Erie County, home to Buffalo, have already been blanketed with over a foot of snow. Hamburg, 15 miles south of Buffalo, is leading the charge with reports of almost 34 inches snow as of 8 a.m. Friday morning. As if the snow wasn’t enough, sporadic thunderbolts cracked across the sky.
Residents captured the streaks of lightning illuminating the sky while icy snow plummeted to the ground — a phenomenon known as thundersnow.
Thundersnow is a dramatic weather phenomenon which, as its name implies, is simply snow accompanied by thunder and lightning. It only occurs when specific weather ingredients come together — usually in big and intense storms.
It is relatively rare, and when it occurs, it typically only produces flashes within clouds. The muffling effect of snow makes thundersnow tough to hear even if it occurs. Most of the time, it appears just as a blue flash — blue because of the high concentration of ice crystals in the air.
How does thundersnow form?
Ordinary thunderstorms are relatively simple to understand. Like a bubble in a pot of boiling water, pockets of air climb upward. When they become tall enough, the top of the cloud freezes. It’s that vertical momentum into the freezing layer that causes ice crystals to become charged.
That scenario is tough to get in the wintertime; instead, thundersnow typically develops in one of three ways — all of which are rare.
In the Northeast, and in particular New England, thundersnow can crop up in strong low-pressure systems that brew winter storms known as nor’easters. Due to the spinning nature of these sprawling storms, which rotate counterclockwise, pockets of air are forced diagonally upward into the atmosphere. Picture jiggling a bowl of soup and watching the fluid slosh up the horizontal surfaces of the atmosphere. The same is true with so-called “slantwise convection,” during which air climbs and ascends high enough to get charge separation. At that point, BOOM — a surprise, rogue flash of lightning.
Interestingly, cloud-to-ground thundersnow events in nor’easters are oftentimes man-made. That’s because the positive charge in lower regions of the snow cloud is broad and diffuse, often too weak to spark a lightning strike. But tall man-made objects like transmission towers and skyscrapers can focus that positive charge, concentrating it until it’s strong enough to ignite a discharge.
Other times, thundersnow forms like conventional summer thunderstorms, but obviously in colder environments. This is often the case along strong arctic cold fronts. Instead of squall lines of thundery downpours, snow squalls form, and sporadic cloud to ground lightning accompanies the frigid frontal passage.
It can also form in lake-effect snowstorms, primarily only off Lakes Erie and Ontario. The pair are among the shallowest of the Great Lakes, allowing them to heat up more quickly during the summertime. Into October and November, water temperatures remain mild — currently around 50 degrees — even as air in the teens and twenties blows along it.
In the case of Lake Erie, frigid air traversing the 240-mile fetch of the lake encountered pockets of air warmed by the lake itself. Those air parcels ascend into the cold, dense atmosphere, towering to 15,000 or 20,000 feet high. The vertical convection, or vertical heat transfer, allows for charge separation, and thundersnow can result. It’s not uncommon for snowfall rates in Upstate New York bands to approach 4 inches per hour.
Is thundersnow dangerous?
If you happen to catch the roar of thunder, you’re probably within a mile or two of the strike. Even though it may seem harmless and a lot of thundersnow lightning remains within clouds, don’t be fooled — thundersnow can be just as dangerous as a summertime thunderstorm.
During a blizzard on Feb. 9, 2017, a bolt of lightning blasted a hole through a family’s house in Cranston, R.I., while a nearby strike ignited a house fire in Providence.
On Jan. 25, 1990, nine people were injured when lightning struck a light pole during a thundersnow storm in Crystal Lake, Ill.
One of the challenges with thundersnow is that snow acts as an acoustic suppressor — and, as a result, muffles the thunder. That means it can only be heard within a few hundred yards of the lightning strikes. Residents often don’t realize the snowstorm they’re in is charged-up until a bolt of lightning strikes dangerously close.
On Feb. 11, 2003, the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Ill., issued a string of severe thunderstorm warnings for a band of thundersnow squalls. Wind gusts up to 73 mph accompanied the storms.
A similar alert was posted by the National Weather Service in Albuquerque on Feb. 13, 2021.
What areas are most prone to thundersnow?
There is an increased likelihood of thundersnow being observed in the vicinity of high towers and city skyscrapers. The pointed tips of these structures can literally poke into the cloud base and concentrate otherwise low ambient electric fields, building a charge that eventually triggers a lightning strike.