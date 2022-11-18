U.S. climate envoy John Kerry tests positive for coronavirus at COP27

U.S. special envoy on climate John F. Kerry has covid, the State Department said Friday, complicating the final hours of negotiations at the U.N. Climate Change Conference underway in Egypt.
Kerry’s illness will derail his intense, personal brand of handshaking diplomacy, forcing him to defer the in-person conversations to others in the U.S. delegation. The negotiations have been stalled for days over questions of whether climate vulnerable nations should receive compensation for the “loss and damages” of global warming, and, if so, who should pay.
Talks had been advancing, though, in intense hours of bargaining on Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear at what point Kerry tested positive for the coronavirus or when he had to duck out of the conversations. At a public appearance on Thursday, Kerry said he had “a cold,” to explain why he sounded hoarse and a little slow at a presentation of a pledge to reduce methane emissions.
“Hello, everybody. Good afternoon. And as you can tell from my profoundly low voice today, I have a cold,” he said Thursday.
Tim Puko in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, contributed to this report.
