COP27 live updates UN negotiators offer possible deal in summit’s waning hours

A hand reads "pay" calling for reparations for loss and damage at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Updated November 19, 2022 at 8:47 a.m. EST|Published November 19, 2022 at 7:43 a.m. EST

As the U.N. Climate Conference in Egypt, known as COP27, went into overtime Saturday, nations remained at loggerheads over what the world needs to do to prevent further global warming and how wealthy nations should compensate poorer countries dealing with climate impacts already underway.

Egypt, the meeting’s host, offered a possible compromise Saturday afternoon that would establish a new fund to help vulnerable countries cope with the worst impacts of climate change. But it is unclear whether the offer would satisfy the wealthiest nations that would have to support it, who are seeking greater greenhouse gas emission cuts, and the developing countries that want more help in adapting to a warming planet.

  • The new proposal offered by Egypt would create a fund to help poor nations cope with rising seas, deadly heat waves and other climate impacts, known as “loss and damage” in U.N. parlance.
  • U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for the coronavirus, derailing his intense, personal brand of handshaking diplomacy and complicating the final hours of the climate talks.
  • Diplomats and activists have criticized Egypt for presiding over a climate change conference characterized by delays and shouting matches over human rights. The haphazard approach threatens to undermine global progress on climate action at a critical time.

