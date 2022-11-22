How much will it snow in D.C. this winter? Play our forecast game.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the D.C. region climbs out of an early-season cold snap and approaches Thanksgiving, the Dec. 1 start of meteorological winter is now just over a week away. If you’ve read our winter outlook, you know we’re not favoring significant snowfall locally. But, we’ve been wrong before. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Through 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, you can enter your forecast for how much snow you expect from Dec. 1 to March 31 at Reagan National Airport (Washington’s official measurement location), to the nearest tenth of an inch. If any snow falls before Dec. 1, it will not count toward the total.

Just fill out the form below to participate.

Loading…

There is no prize for this competition, but the winner (s) will be recognized here on the Capital Weather Gang in the spring.

For the winter of 2021-2022, nearly 900 people participated. Six accurately predicted that 13.2 inches would fall. The average forecast of the group was 12.2 inches, which was only one inch off. About 100 participants were within an inch of the target.

Nice analysis. Here's what DCA snowfall looked like last season, compared to other years. 13.2" Was about average. #DCwx @islivingston https://t.co/k4mroDYPEH pic.twitter.com/X1FBPIlsZM — Jared Rennie (@jjrennie) November 15, 2022

As a reminder, the Capital Weather Gang winter outlook calls for six to 12 inches of snow at National Airport, and much of the area south and east of the city. Higher amounts are forecast north and west. As usual, this and all seasonal precipitation forecasts are low confidence.

Some additional background may help you with your snowfall forecast:

The current Weather Service average is 13.7 inches for the entire cold season in the city. On average, 0.1 inch falls in November, 1.7 inches in December, 4.9 inches in January, 5.0 inches in February, and 2.0 inches in March. The median for the past 30 winters is 10.9 inches.

The long-term average, back to 1888, is about 18 inches. 100 years ago, the average was close to 24 inches per winter.

Below, the snowfall totals for the past five winters, and here are all of history:

2021-2022 … 13.2 inches

2020-2021 … 5.4 inches

2019-2020 … 16.9 inches

2018-2019 … 7.8 inches

2017-2018 … 3.4 inches

Good luck and think snowy (or not)!

GiftOutline Gift Article