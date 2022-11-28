Introducing The Post’s expanded Climate coverage

Dear readers:
Now, we are building on this strong foundation to present an unrivaled array of storytelling about the climate. We have nearly tripled the size of our Climate team — totaling more than 30 journalists — part of a newsroom-wide commitment to covering perhaps the century’s biggest story.
No story is more global than climate, and we are placing reporters across the country and the world to capture it as it unfolds. At the same time, we are reimagining climate journalism to be more visual and accessible, bringing on trusted voices and some of the world’s best visual journalists to tell stories in intimate, visceral ways that we hope will both inform and empower you.
Our coverage will be wide-ranging. On top of our compelling news, investigations and explanatory coverage, we will be adding new content areas and columns, such as Climate Lab, a section that will use data and graphics to tell stories; Hidden Planet, a column about the wonders of a changing planet; and Animalia, a column about wildlife and biodiversity. A new climate advice columnist and newsletter will help us navigate the choices we face when making decisions about sustainability in our everyday lives. New consumer guides will explore subjects such as how to shop and care for clothes in environmentally friendly ways. A reinvigorated Weather team will explore the effects of increasingly extreme weather. A new @PostClimate account will offer a dedicated space on Instagram for visually-first stories about climate.
And even as we focus on the significant threats to our planet from climate change, we will zealously surface the innovations and ideas that offer hope through our Climate Solutions section.
Thank you,
Sally Buzbee
Executive Editor
