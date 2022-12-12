Ahead of shift to EVs, auto industry makes slow progress on efficiency

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American automakers are starting to reduce tailpipe emissions again after several years of stalled improvements in fuel efficiency, according to new federal data released Monday, a product of the Biden administration restoring rules eased by Trump officials. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight U.S. passenger cars and light duty trucks are on course to get about 5% more efficient in the most recent model year, 2022, averaging more than 26 miles per gallon for the first time, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA released these estimates Monday as part of an annual report on the country’s auto fleet, a leading source of greenhouse-gas emissions.

The data shows the industry made very little progress on efficiency from model year 2016 through 2021, as cheap gasoline prices lured new buyers to purchase sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, making them the dominant choice for consumers. Nationwide fuel economy gained just 5% in that span, at a time when a deal with automakers originally struck during the Obama administration was supposed to require gains of more than 20%.

“It seems since the previous administration announced their intent to rollback … standards, automakers have basically done nothing,” said Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for transportation and energy at Consumers Reports. “Policy is playing a role. If policy was driving automakers to do more, they would do more.”

Cars and trucks from model year 2021 — the most recent with complete data, according to the EPA — averaged 25.42 miles per gallon, up slightly from the 25.38 of model year 2020 and higher than the figure for model year 2016, 24.7.

At the behest of industry executives, the Trump administration had eased efficiency rules on passenger cars and trucks, saying changing consumer demands were making the old standards impractical. The Obama administration had made those rules — following rules first pushed by California — a cornerstone of its climate agenda, its primary response as the transportation sector become the country’s top source of emissions. Passenger cars and trucks alone accounted for 15% of all U.S. emissions in 2020, according to EPA data.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the lobbying group for automakers and suppliers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In recent years, the industry has been making a huge shift in manufacturing more electric vehicles, which have no tailpipe emissions and, according to the EPA, now regularly get the equivalent of more than 120 miles per gallon.

But it could be years before those changes produce major improvements, analysts said. EPA said sales of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles and fuel-cell vehicles are projected to reach 8% of production in model year 2022, up from 4% in the prior model year.

“With the transition to electric vehicles, there’s a lot less resources being put into better fuel efficiency than 10 years ago,” said Jessica Caldwell, lead analyst at Edmunds, a car-shopping support company. “Automakers have hit sort of the ceiling on the levers they can pull to get better fuel efficiency for gas-powered engines that aren’t hybrid or plug-ins.”

Both the Biden administration and analysts said improvements estimated for model year 2022 are a sign that new rules are having an effect on the industry. The Biden administration last year effectively restored the Obama-era requirements starting for model year 2023. It requires 5% to 10% efficiency increases annually through 2026, up from the 1.5% annual requirements set under the Trump administration.

“Today’s report demonstrates the significant progress we’ve made to ensure clean air for all as automakers continue to innovate and utilize more advanced technologies to cut pollution,” the EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

