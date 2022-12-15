Climate & Environment Canadian town struggles with climate ambitions as it rebuilds after fire After a massive fire destroyed Lytton, the village was to be a model of climate resilience. Some residents say the effort is standing in the way of rebuilding. A monument to a married couple who died when fire swept through Lytton in June 2021. Residents who want to stay are becoming frustrated with the slow pace of recovery as archaeological and environmental work continues in the area. (Alana Paterson for The Washington Post)

LYTTON, British Columbia — Owen Collings stood on the far side of the river and watched his village burn. The howling fire tornadoes whipped by 40 mph winds. The explosions as parked cars and propane tanks erupted. From the moment the flames torched his own home on the south end of the village to when they engulfed the new mayor’s white-picket fence on the north side took less than an hour.

“It was roaring like a monstrous animal," he said.

And then Lytton went quiet. It’s been nearly a year and a half since the 249 residents of this quaint hamlet at the confluence of two rivers became a symbol of the dangers of a warming world. During a North American heat wave last year that killed more than 1,000 people, Lytton endured the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada, at 121 degrees. The next day, the town burned to the ground.

The experience of Lytton, which has yet to rebuild, shows how adapting to climate threats, and its slow and arduous recovery phase, can inflict its own wounds.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Lytton five months after the fire when he pledged to cap Canada’s fossil fuel emissions. “What happened in Lytton can and has and will happen anywhere,” he told world leaders in Glasgow last year. British Columbia’s then-premier John Horgan called on making Lytton a case study in “how we build a community for the future.”

But rebuilding has barely begun. The downtown remains a fenced-off disaster zone, while many of the documents needed to guide construction got torched in the blaze. And many residents — including several of the village’s newly elected leaders — have grown deeply frustrated with the pace of recovery. They say the effort to make Lytton a climate change poster-child — a carbon neutral community with solar-powered sidewalks and homes built to exacting fire-resistant standards to gird against the next blaze — has shifted the focus from returning people to their homes.

“We’ve heard enough about Lytton being a model community,” Denise O’Connor, who was elected mayor in October, told a meeting of the village council this year. “Lytton is not a piece of land that’s ready to be newly developed. ... It’s a village of people who lost everything in that fire.”

Some towns wiped out by natural disasters have chosen to come back green, such as the small farming community in Kansas destroyed by a tornado two years ago that rebuilt with wind power and energy-efficient buildings. But the time or expense required for environmentally friendly upgrades can give communities pause. Earlier this year, the city council in Louisville, Colo., which lost more than 500 homes in the Marshall Fire, voted to make its ambitious green building codes optional.

“In the wake of trauma, community residents have a strong desire to rebuild as they were before, but this limits opportunities for reducing future risk," noted a report last year by UC Berkeley and others on rebuilding after wildfires in California.

In Lytton, a group of citizens grew impatient with the lack of progress on rebuilding, as well as what they saw as cumbersome and costly building requirements. Some of the newest members of the village council were vocal critics of their predecessors’ decisions over the past year.

“I would like to say that you should be ashamed of your behavior but I doubt you will be,” outgoing council member Lilliane Graie said during her last meeting in October, accusing her successors of “harassing and attacking this council for 15 months.”

“And this incoming council, I hope you learn very quickly the mess that you have made,” she said.

O’Connor won office after helping lead the charge for a swifter recovery. She was a happily-retired elementary school principal on the afternoon in June 2021 when she happened to learn, scrolling through Facebook, that a fire was raging just down the street. She had time to grab her mother’s wedding ring, her insurance papers, and a toiletry bag before she fled. Her home, built in the 1930s and overlooking the Fraser River, burned along with more than 200 other houses and buildings in Lytton and surrounding areas.

For months, O’Connor lived in motels or bed-and-breakfasts with her daughter’s family. She returned in November to her childhood home — on a hillside above downtown that was spared in the fire. Within days, flooding from an atmospheric river washed out the only highway to Lytton, isolating the remaining residents even further.

As months passed with little progress on the burn site, O’Connor and other residents began to feel dismayed with the lack of action or information about the recovery plans of the village and provincial governments.

She wrote long Facebook posts at 75 days, six months, nine months and more than a year after the fire, documenting her frustrations navigating the fog of bureaucracy, the slow pace of environmental testing and cleanup, a stalled building permit process, lack of access to her property and how one of the first steps the village took was to propose making Lytton a net-zero emissions community.

“After the fire, I was so desperate for information, I just started writing letters,” O’Connor said. “I guess I’m vocal. And people encouraged me to just keep asking the questions and sharing the information."

O’Connor volunteered to run the resilience center, a hub for relief workers and residents to get updates, which operated out of a room in a school that survived the blaze. She started a petition to get the provincial government to help the village, whose five-person council had just three members for a period after the fire.

The town, just seven blocks long, lost its grocery store, fire station, hotel, two museums, swimming pool, coffee shop, bank, police station, hospital, pharmacy and village office, which meant most of Lytton’s historical records and documents got incinerated.

“One of the biggest challenges that we have was that fact that everything burned," said Mike Baker, the village’s chief administrative officer. “So all of our bylaws were destroyed, all of our policies and procedures and everything.”

Baker was sitting in a yellow construction trailer owned by Matcon Environmental, the prime contractor hired by the province to lead the cleanup, where he works when he visits Lytton. On that chilly November day, he’d left his home in Salmon Arm at 4:45 a.m. and drove 170 miles to reach Lytton by 8 a.m.

Other village employees work out of a rented cabin nearly 30 miles away. Council meetings are held in a hotel in Kamloops, a two-hour drive, and broadcast on Zoom.

Baker agreed the cleanup has been a “slow go” but he attributed that to the painstaking work of testing and removing toxic materials from the soils. Workers have had to scrape away up to a meter of topsoil from some properties to clear remnants of oils, metals, arsenic, asbestos and other contaminants, according to Collings, a village liaison to the recovery effort.

Lytton also sits within the Nlaka’pamux First Nation territory, and there is ongoing archaeological work looking for artifacts and remnants of Indigenous settlements that date back thousands of years. Throughout the burn site, First Nation archaeologists and their assistants meticulously filter and sift mountains of dirt looking for artifacts.

As soil removal and cataloguing continues, one of the biggest debates is about what Lytton should become once it can start to rebuild.

There are frequent wildfires in the semiarid, pine-forested mountains around Lytton, and former mayor Jan Polderman and other former village leaders explored how to put Lytton on the forefront of fire resistance and renewable energy, as a way to attract and retain residents.

One of these ideas was to install hardened solar panels in sidewalks to help power the village. The technology, created by a Vancouver company, had been tested at a university in Kamloops and was embraced by Polderman and others. But the new village leadership questions its costs and practicality.

The outgoing council, in its last meeting, also adopted new requirements for all new homes that curtailed trees, vegetation, and flammable items in residents’ yards, while mandating specific widths of doors and hallways and other features inside. The rules make it more difficult to have propane barbecues, woodpiles, wooden lawn furniture, mobile homes, sheds or other items residents say they’ve been accustomed to having.

“If you’re making it fire resistant ... then what is the point of arguing with that?" said Richard Forrest, a resident who chairs the commission of the Lytton Museum and Archives, which also burned in the fire.

Canada’s Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction helped develop the village’s fire-safety bylaws. At a presentation to council members in January, the group’s executive director, Paul Kovacs, said Lytton remains at extreme risk for wildfires.

He said the new building standards would cost about 5,000 Canadian dollars more per home, but the long-term benefits would dwarf the costs.

“We had extraordinary impacts of climate change,” Kovacs said. “This is what a building bylaw looks to confront.”

New research on last summer’s record-breaking heat wave has shown how the warming atmosphere — and the lack of soil moisture and changes to the jet stream — make such extreme temperatures more likely in the future. A study in Nature Climate Change projected that such heat waves could happen every 10 years in a world that’s warmed 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to preindustrial levels. The world could reach that threshold by 2050, according to several projections.

But in Lytton, rebuilding to cutting-edge fire-resistant standards has faced pushback from new council members, who intend to revisit them.

“Nobody’s against being fire smart, everybody wants a safer community,” said Jennifer Thoss, a teacher and newly elected council member who lost five homes in the fire that she rented to tenants.

She described the fire safety restrictions, however, as “too onerous. I’ve heard the word draconian. I’ve heard punitive."

Thoss said none of her tenants, including the elderly, have quality or stable housing. They’re living in motels, basements, and trailers — waiting for rebuilding to begin.

“It’s really dire,” she said. “This is past the point of having any common sense. I hope I can help expedite things.”

Despite more than 115 million Canadian dollars pledged by the provincial and federal government for recovery, village officials are also worried about costly improvements to the village, as they are required to set aside in reserves the depreciated value of any assets — so they can be replaced in the future. With such a small community and tax base, that’s not easy.

Lorna Fandrich, the biggest employer in the area, is also eager to accelerate the recovery and give people more freedom to rebuild how they want.

After the fire, she was so desperate for services to return to Lytton that she buttonholed a bank manager in Kamloops while making a deposit. Soon a red Scotiabank trailer was plopped onto her property at the Kumsheen Rafting Resort, which Fandrich owns with her husband.

The family suffered deeply in the fire. Her two sons’ homes, her daughter’s coffee shop, and the Lytton Chinese History Museum that Fandrich opened in 2017, with its collection of 1,600 artifacts commemorating Chinese contributions during the gold rush and railroad eras — all burned down.

But what she misses most now is the web of personal connections in a close-knit community. Stopping to talk to neighbors on the way to the post office. Meeting friends for coffee. Holiday celebrations and festivals.

She knows, as she put it, “the face of Lytton will change,” although she hopes it keeps some of its old flavor.

She believes some housing regulations are too strict and discourage some people from wanting to return or rebuild.

“People think that they’re forcing this on us because we’re a model community,” she said.

“We just want a community.”

