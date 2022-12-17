Iconic L.A. mountain lion, P-22, euthanized after ‘extraordinary life’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The iconic mountain lion known as P-22 — who lived in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park for a decade, became an international celebrity and was a symbol of the need for urban wildlife protection — was euthanized Saturday, California state officials said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight P-22 had “significant trauma” to his head and internal organs after apparently being hit by a car last week, officials said. An examination by a team of veterinarians from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park also revealed several other chronic health problems.

The chronic conditions and need for surgery and long-term medical care, combined with P-22′s age, left the cougar with “no hope for a positive outcome,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Saturday, five days after P-22 was captured for a health assessment.

“Mountain lion P-22 has had an extraordinary life and captured the hearts of the people of Los Angeles and beyond,” the department said. Euthanasia was “the most difficult but compassionate choice.”

Advertisement

He was believed to be about 12, having been estimated to be 2 when biologists first found him in 2012, according the National Park Service. Mountain lions can generally live up to 10 years in the wild and 21 years in captivity, the National Wildlife Foundation says.

He was too unwell to live out the rest of his life in an animal sanctuary, said Beth Pratt, the National Wildlife Foundation’s regional executive director in California, who attended a briefing by the lion’s medical team. In a statement, she said keeping him alive with medical intervention would have prolonged his suffering.

P-22′s extraordinary journey began when he crossed two multilane freeways to get from the Santa Monica Mountains to Griffith Park in 2012, where he was spotted by a biologist, according to the Los Angeles County Natural History Museum.

Advertisement

He found fame thanks to a National Geographic article, which included an image by photographer Steve Winter of P-22 prowling underneath the Hollywood sign. He became a beloved figure, and eventually inspired a bridge crossing for wildlife over busy Highway 101 in the Santa Monica Mountains.

“P-22 was an icon,” tweeted California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). “His incredible journey helped inspire a new era of urban conservation, including the world’s largest wildlife crossing in CA.”

He was such a celebrity that his obituary was pre-written by the Los Angeles Times, a practice reserved for notable figures, reporter Laura J. Nelson said on Twitter.

“I won’t rest until P-22 has a bronze statue in Griffith Park and maybe a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” tweeted Laura Friedman (D), a state legislator.

Advertisement

With black markings around his eyes and framing his white muzzle, the tawny, sleek lion was often caught on wildlife cameras mid-prowl. For locals in Los Angeles, seeing P-22 was like a celebrity spotting. He sometimes roamed around town, once even cozying up in a home’s crawl space, and showed up on residents’ doorbell cameras.

Just a regular Saturday night in #LosFeliz…. You get home and P-22 is hanging out at your house. @GPMountainLion ⁦@SantaMonicaMtns⁩ #P22 pic.twitter.com/QvPTUo5zvY — Cylin Busby (@CylinBusby) October 9, 2022

“Whenever I hiked to the Hollywood sign, or strolled down a street in Beachwood Canyon to pick up a sandwich at The Oaks, or walked to my car after a concert at the Greek Theater, the wondrous knowledge that I could encounter P-22 always propelled me into a joyous kind of awe,” said Pratt. “We may never see another mountain lion stroll down Sunset Boulevard or surprise customers outside the Los Feliz Trader Joe’s.”

P-22 became a symbol for animal conservation, and advocates have used his story to urge more efforts to protect wildlife, including in urban areas.

Advertisement

This spring, construction began on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, which Pratt said “would not have been possible” without P-22′s inspiration. Construction on the massive bridge, which will allow wildlife to cross the freeway and be the largest such project in the world, is projected to be completed in 2025, according to the Annenberg Foundation.

Because his territory was limited to the park’s island of wilderness, P-22 never found a mate. In the Santa Monica Mountains, the long-term survival of a stable mountain lion population is threatened by development, according to the National Park Service.

Roads break up habitat, prevent animals from roaming to breed, and lead to car collisions. About 100 mountain lions live in the area; Los Angeles and Mumbai are the only two of the world’s largest cities with big cats.

Watching the sunrise over Griffith Park this morning and my heart hurts so bad knowing P-22 isn’t roaming there. pic.twitter.com/I4rOUQ2RZT — Beth Pratt (@bethpratt) December 17, 2022

For P-22, it eventually led to suffering. As he got older, “the challenges associated with living on an island of habitat” seemed to increase, state officials said last week.

Advertisement

He had lived to be “remarkably old” for a cat in the wild, state officials said. Recent changes in his behavior indicated he might have been in distress.

In March, he left Griffith Park and went farther into an urban area than he ever had, eventually returning to the park, according to the Los Angeles County Natural History Museum. He killed a pet Chihuahua in November, and had been venturing into residential areas.

On Dec. 7, the state wildlife department received an anonymous report that he might have been hit by a car. Biologists found him in a woman’s backyard on Monday, where wildlife officers tranquilized him and took him in for a medical examination.

P-22′s weakened health may have hindered his ability to evade cars, but if such a collision led to his death, that still represented a failure by humans to better protect wildlife, Pratt said. State officials said they would not investigate the car incident.

Advertisement

“This situation is not the fault of P-22, nor of a driver who may have hit him,” the wildlife agency said. “Rather, it is an eventuality that arises from habitat loss and fragmentation, and it underscores the need for thoughtful construction of wildlife crossings and well-planned spaces that provide wild animals room to roam.”

Six veterinarians from the San Diego Zoo and four veterinary specialists were involved in the assessment, the state wildlife department said. Among P-22′s other ailments were kidney disease, a skin infection, arthritis and chronic weight loss. The damage to his internal organs from the likely car collision would have required invasive surgery.

“This has been a difficult journey for all of us,” the state said in its statement.

Pratt said she had attended a tearful meeting with the veterinarians and state workers who had examined P-22, where they presented their findings and passed boxes of tissues around the room.

Advertisement

She said she got to say goodbye to P-22 before he was euthanized. She told him he was a good boy and was loved by the world.

“He changed the way we look at LA. And his influencer status extended around the world, as he inspired millions of people to see wildlife as their neighbors. He made us more human, made us connect more to that wild place in ourselves,” Pratt said. “His legacy to us, and to his kind will never fade.”

This story will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article