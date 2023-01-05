Climate change jokes that can actually be funny — and accurate

“I don’t believe that overpopulation is the major issue at play here. I do think if you want to have kids, you should have kids. I do think that if you are having kids, knowing everything we know about the way the world is going, it is sort of like when you’re at a party that you know is dying down. ... You get a text from a friend and they’re like, ‘Hey, should I still come to the party?’ ‘Yeah. Yeah. Jump in that Uber, girl. I’m sure it’ll be fine. I’m sure there will be ice still at the party by the time you get here.’ When what you should be doing is calling them immediately, being like, ‘Don’t come here. Somebody has put on a podcast. Party is over.’”

— Joel Kim Booster, "Psychosexual" (2022)