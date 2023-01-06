EPA seeks tighter limits on soot, one of deadliest air pollutants

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Refineries, power plants and other polluting facilities would have to cut their soot emissions under a proposed rule the Biden administration announced Friday that aims to reduce the deadly air pollution inhaled by Americans, particularly communities of color. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule comes after the Trump administration rejected tougher soot standards in 2020 and embraced industry groups’ argument that the existing regulations were good enough. At the time, EPA scientists, health experts and environmental advocates urged the opposite, saying the agency needed to tighten the standards to protect public health.

In revisiting this debate, the EPA has found that the current allowable levels of fine soot are taking an unacceptable toll. The agency now plans to lower those limits beyond what the Obama administration set in 2012.

But the EPA isn’t saying precisely how tough it’s prepared to be.

Under its draft rule, the agency would reduce the limit on industrial fine soot particles from an annual average of 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air to between 9 and 10 micrograms. Yet on a phone call with reporters, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the agency is still considering a range of options, including a lower a threshold of 8 micrograms or a higher limit of 11.

“There’s no predetermined outcome here,” Regan said, saying that agency officials wanted to put out a proposal while soliciting input from outside experts, some of whom have pushed for tougher limits than the agency is proposing. The EPA expects to settle on a new standard this summer. Whatever the outcome, Regan said the net result would advance public health.

“Fine particulate matter is both deadly and extremely costly,” Regan said, adding that strengthening the standard would deliver “transformative benefits” nationally. “This proposal is anchored in the best available science and reflects input from the public and scientific experts,” he said.

The EPA also announced that it does not plan to strengthen the daily exposure limit, which currently allows soot pollution to reach 35 micrograms per cubic meter. In doing so, the agency departed from the advice of a scientific panel, the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee, the majority of whose members favored lowering the limit. EPA officials said that, in most parts of the country, a tougher annual standard would ensure that daily pollution peaks are also lowered.

At issue are fine particles measuring less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, or one-thirtieth the width of a human hair. Released into the air from power plants, diesel trucks and factories, they are so tiny that they can enter the lungs and bloodstream, triggering asthma, heart attacks and strokes, and are among the most lethal of air pollutants.

Polluting industries have argued against tougher restrictions and are likely to challenge the new standard.

For their part, some advocates for tougher pollution rules were frustrated by the administration’s proposal.

“We’re so disappointed that EPA is ignoring the advice from the independent scientific experts who made very clear recommendations,” said Paul Billings, a vice president of the American Lung Association. “We don’t want to leave thousands of potential lives saved off the table — we want to maximize the public health protection,” he said, adding that both the daily and annual soot exposure limits should be strengthened beyond what the EPA is proposing.

The draft rule is “a real improvement for public health,” said Vijay Limaye, senior climate and health scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council. But “this still leaves too many people dying,” he said. “The country deserves a safer standard.”

The new limits the Biden administration is considering are not as strong as those recommended by the World Health Organization, but they are roughly in line with the standards EPA scientists endorsed during the Trump administration. After a review of the science behind the standards, the agency estimated that lowering the annual particulate matter standard to 9 micrograms per cubic meter could save between 9,050 and 34,600 lives a year.

EPA officials said the proposed soot limits would prevent up to 4,200 premature deaths and 270,000 lost workdays by 2032. The public health benefits of fewer hospitalizations and lives lost could total as much as $43 billion.

Emissions of fine soot have been falling since the 1970s, in large part because of tougher car pollution standards and a nationwide shift away from burning coal for electricity. But it remains a significant health concern and, in recent years, researchers have found that long-term exposure to even low levels of soot is dangerous.

In a four-year-long study, researchers at the independent Health Effects Institute analyzed health data from 68.5 million older Americans across the nation. Their findings, published last year, showed that while many of the study’s participants were breathing in less soot pollution than the federally allowable limit, they still had a heightened risk of premature death. The study suggested that by lowering the soot standard slightly, the United States could prevent as many as 143,000 deaths over a decade.

Previous studies have found that people of color face disproportionately higher exposure to soot than other Americans, often because they live closer to major highways and industrial areas, and that improvements in air quality have been uneven.

Although soot pollution has historically posed the greatest threat to urban, industrialized areas of Eastern and Midwestern states, that pattern is changing. The American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report, published earlier this year, found a widening gap between air quality in Eastern and Western states. While reduced emissions have led to cleaner air in some regions, intensifying wildfires fueled by climate change and drought have erased gains in the West.

In 2007, when the group gave 73 counties in 18 states failing grades for annual particle pollution, the majority were east of the Rockies. This year, all of the 21 “failing” counties were in five Western states.

“In the three years covered by this report, Americans experienced more days of ‘very unhealthy’ and ‘hazardous’ air quality than ever before in the two-decade history of ‘State of the Air,’ ” the report noted.

Experts estimate that fine particulate pollution is responsible for 85,000 to 200,000 excess deaths per year in the United States.

The EPA is required to review national air quality standards, which set limits on the concentrations of pollutants like soot, every five years. A year after the Trump administration chose not to lower the limit, the Biden administration announced it would revisit that decision, citing the growing scientific evidence of the dangers of fine particles. Administration officials have said that toughening the nation’s soot standard is a central part of their environmental justice efforts.

