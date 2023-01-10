California storms’ death toll rises to 14, and more rain is coming

Heavy rain will continue to fall over California on Tuesday, weather officials said, as the ongoing bout of strong storms ravages the state, causing flash flooding, toppled trees, at least 14 fatalities and sweeping away a 5-year-old boy who remains missing.
Officials warned residents living near Los Angeles and San Diego that they face a heightened risk of flash flooding and mudslides. Gusts of 60 miles per hour or more were also forecast for San Luis Obispo County. Parts of Highway 101, which runs along the West Coast, were due closed to flooding late Monday, officials said.
Santa Barbara County issued shelter-in-place orders for some areas and will close all public schools Tuesday. An evacuation order was imposed for Montecito, an affluent town in the county that is home to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Ellen DeGeneres, also a resident, posted a video urging her neighbors to flee.
In downtown Los Angeles, some 100 miles east of Santa Barbara County, the rain had submerged parked cars late Monday, according to photos that circulated on social media. One L.A. resident reported that a pool, which had been drained for maintenance, had filled up with rainwater. Flights were delayed at Los Angeles International Airport, a spokeswoman said.
The death toll from the recent storms rose to 14 as of Monday afternoon, according to the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) — more than the number of lives lost to wildfires in the past two years combined. President Biden agreed to Newsom’s request for a declaration of a state of emergency, paving the way for more federal assistance.
The ongoing deluge is due to an atmospheric river, a tongue of deep tropical moisture that is present over the state every winter. They can carry more than a billion pounds of moisture overhead every second. The current stretch is the result of a steady west-to-east jetflow that has pushed the rivers into California.
In Central California, a 5-year-old boy was reported missing after the car he and his mother were in was swept into a nearby creek, police said. Neighbors rescued the mother, but the boy was swept downstream toward the Salinas River, according to police. Authorities mounted a search that was halted due to safety reasons.
The National Weather Service noted that the rains come after a recent drought, with recent precipitation in the state at between 400 and 600 percent above average levels. This filled up depleted water reservoirs, which “are now above their historical average levels,” the service added. Usually, much of California’s rain runs off into the ocean or is uncollected.
Gerrit De Vynck and Matthew Cappucci contributed to this report.
