2022 marked fifth hottest year on record, European climate agency says

Last year marked the fifth hottest ever recorded on the planet, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service announced Tuesday, part of a broader warming trend that has continued unabated as humans continue to emit massive amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Europe experienced its hottest summer on record and its 2nd-hottest year overall researchers said. Pakistan experienced catastrophic flooding as a result of extreme rainfall. In February, the extent of Antarctic Sea ice reached its lowest minimum in the 44 years of satellite records.
“2022 was yet another year of climate extremes across Europe and globally. These events highlight that we are already experiencing the devastating consequences of our warming world,” Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus, said in a statement announcing the annual findings.
She said the data from 2022 provide “clear evidence that avoiding the worst consequences will require society to both urgency reduce carbon emissions and swiftly adapt to a changing climate.”
The findings come even as the world’s output of carbon dioxide and other planet-warming emissions continues to rise. U.S. greenhouse gas emissions ticked up 1.3 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to a new analysis released Tuesday by the Rhodium Group.
