How the humble gas stove became the latest flash point in the culture wars

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans and allies of fossil fuels are rallying behind the humble gas stove, a staple in millions of U.S. kitchens that has emerged as a flash point in the nation’s ongoing culture wars and a source of conservative resistance to President Biden’s environmental agenda. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight The controversy was ignited when a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an obscure agency charged with protecting the public from dangerous household products, said in mid-December that the commission would consider regulating indoor air pollution from gas stoves. On Monday Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., a Democrat, said in an interview that he had not ruled out a ban on the appliances, prompting the agency to pivot Wednesday and clarify it was not planning a ban.

But the flame was already lit. Trumka’s comment prompted loud complaints from Republicans on Capitol Hill, who claimed that the commission was trying to snatch the stoves from the 40 million homes that rely on gas, even though any regulations would only affect new appliances and not existing ones.

Advertisement

“I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) tweeted Tuesday. “If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!”

Jackson encouraged his nearly 550,000 Twitter followers to sign a petition on WinRed, a fundraising platform endorsed by the Republican National Committee, to “stop Biden from banning our stoves.” He also noted that first lady Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have been photographed using the signature blue flames of gas cooktops.

The backlash was bipartisan. Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, the Senate’s most conservative Democrat, tweeted Tuesday that “the federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner.”

The chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, walked back Trumka’s comments in a statement Wednesday morning, but reiterated that the agency would look at possible ways to curb gas stoves’ emissions. Research has linked their pollution to childhood asthma and other respiratory problems, along with global warming.

“Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards,” Hoehn-Saric said. “But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves, and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so.”

The move by the Consumer Product Safety Commission marks the first time that the federal government has signaled it may crack down on pollution from gas stoves. But the battle has been brewing for years in states across the country, with Democratic politicians seeking to restrict gas use to curb climate change, while Republican leaders have sought to preserve a future for fossil fuels.

Advertisement

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Tuesday called for New York to become the first state in the country to ban natural gas heating and appliances in new buildings, noting that buildings are the biggest source of planet-warming emissions in the Empire State. Some cities — including Los Angeles, Seattle and New York — have also moved to limit gas use in certain new homes and apartments.

Republican state officials and their allies in the natural gas industry, however, have fought such efforts on multiple fronts. Twenty-one states with GOP-controlled legislatures have passed laws to prevent cities from prohibiting gas use in buildings, including Alabama, West Virginia and Wyoming. The gas industry has also paid Instagram influencers to gush about the benefits of cooking with gas, an effort to hook younger consumers on the fuel.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Friday signed legislation to legally redefine natural gas as a source of “green energy.” Ohio state Sen. Mark Romanchuk (R) has acknowledged that he consulted an anonymously funded, pro-gas group about the measure. Romanchuk declined to comment through a spokesman.

Advertisement

Mike Sommers, president and chief executive of the American Petroleum Institute, said he thinks it is unlikely that the Consumer Product Safety Commission will ban gas stoves, in part because of the congressional scrutiny that would follow.

“The gas stove thing caught everybody by surprise,” Sommers told reporters Wednesday. “That’s not going to happen. I expect that Congress is going to engage heavily on that issue.”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the new chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a statement that Republicans on the panel would “hold President Biden accountable for his war on American energy.” A spokeswoman for Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the panel has no plans to investigate the issue, which falls outside its jurisdiction.

While the issue has become ensnared in partisan politics, scientists say a growing body of research shows that gas stoves pose a threat to the planet and public health. A peer-reviewed study published last month found that gas stoves are responsible for roughly 12.7 percent of childhood asthma cases nationwide — on par with the childhood asthma risks associated with exposure to secondhand smoke.

Advertisement

A separate study published last year found that gas stoves release far more methane than previously thought, even when they are turned off. Methane, a potent planet-warming gas, traps about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

“I don’t want to breathe the pollution that comes from gas combustion. In fact, I think people will look back and wonder why millions of us chose to,” said Rob Jackson, a climate scientist at Stanford University and a co-author of last year’s research. “We don’t stand over the tailpipe of our car breathing in.”

The Environmental Protection Agency has the authority to regulate outdoor air pollution from cars, factories, power plants and other sources. But the agency lacks the legal power to limit indoor air pollution from gas stoves and other appliances inside people’s homes, prompting the Consumer Product Safety Commission to step in to fill this regulatory void.

Advertisement

As early as 1986, EPA scientists wrote to the commission to express concerns about the potential health risks associated with pollution from gas stoves. But nearly four decades later, under intense pressure from policymakers and the fossil fuel industry, the commission is already backtracking from a possible ban.

“These concerns go all the way back to the ’80s,” said Brady Seals, a manager at the environmental nonprofit RMI and a co-author of last month’s study. “Now, for the first time, policymakers are speaking about this and hopefully taking action.”

In California, several cities have banned gas hookups in new construction. Late last year, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance, which will take effect later this year, that will make the city the largest in the state to prohibit natural gas in new buildings. The ordinance is similar to others passed in San Francisco, Berkeley, Cupertino and San Jose.

Advertisement

Still other cities have put new rules in place to restrict gas usage in new construction, but they have made exceptions for gas stoves used by residents or, in some cases, by restaurants occupying commercial space in mixed-use developments.

These local bans have alarmed the gas industry, and prompted it to counter attack. The American Public Gas Association, a trade group representing municipal gas providers, launched a national campaign to emphasize the virtues of gas, framing it as an affordable option that is less damaging for the climate than other fossil fuels.

Some of the funding for this campaign came from customers of the Los Angeles-based Southern California Gas Co. The California Public Utilities Commission’s Public Advocates Office, the state’s utility watchdog, accused the company of using ratepayer money on efforts to promote natural gas in buses and fight cities’ proposed gas bans.

Advertisement

In 2018, California officials ordered the company, which serves millions of customers in central and Southern California, to stop using customer funds on any activities related to new building standards. Last year, they accused the company of disregarding this prohibition and levied a nearly $10 million fine.

Anna Phillips and Timothy Puko contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article