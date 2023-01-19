Ala. landfill has burned for nearly 2 months, forcing people from homes

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The smoke billowing from the burning landfill 100 yards from Richard Harp’s house in central Alabama has, he said, given his young sons headaches and nosebleeds. Harp and his wife have battled fever and bouts of bronchitis brought on, his doctor told him, from breathing the acrid air. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Like many of their neighbors, the family fled weeks ago. They have patched together stays in multiple hotels, a short-term rental and with relatives out of state, waiting for the end to a disaster that never seems to come.

“Today is Day 54,” Harp, a preacher at the nearby Deerfoot Church of Christ, said Wednesday. “I’ve paid two mortgage payments since the fire, and I literally can’t live in my house. … Our home is unlivable and unsellable.”

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) declared a state of emergency over the ongoing fire at the privately owned landfill in St. Clair County, northeast of Birmingham, which has inundated residents from miles around with smoke since at least Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

The fire, Ivey wrote, “has the potential to impact the health, safety, and welfare of citizens living nearby.”

That proclamation came after repeated pleas from residents who have been driven from their homes and complained of worsening health impacts. It came after the filing of a class-action lawsuit, and after the Environmental Protection Agency began testing air quality around the site.

It came more than two weeks after county officials issued their own emergency declaration. And after ongoing confusion over who exactly should be keeping tabs on a private landfill that was designed to accept only “green” waste such as vegetation and tree stumps, but in the past had been found to have tires and other potentially harmful materials on-site.

Ivey’s declaration came as state environmental officials formally asked the EPA to lead the effort to put out the sprawling underground blaze, acknowledging they do not have the expertise to tackle such a fire.

“It’s been a huge bureaucratic hurdle,” said Stan Batemon, chairman of the St. Clair County commission, which declared an emergency on Jan. 3. “This needed reaction over a month ago, and it just took that long to cut through the red tape.”

Batemon said after nearly a quarter century as an elected official in the county, “This is by far the most helpless feeling I’ve had to address. I’ve just felt like I’m not getting anywhere getting this situation under control.”

Advertisement

Without authorization from the state, Batemon said, the county has had no authority to spend public money on private property. Meanwhile, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, or ADEM, maintained that because the site was used for disposing vegetative matter such as shrubs, leaves and other material not considered hazardous waste, it was not subject to state oversight. And yet, that same agency had inspected the site multiple times in the past and flagged violations, records show.

“It has exposed gaps in the state’s regulation of the environment,” said Michael Hansen, executive director of the Greater-Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution, which has a ticker on its website tracking how long the fire has been burning.

Hansen said he has heard from residents who said they have suffered persistent headaches, scratchy throats and asthma attacks. Others nearby have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other respiratory problems that could worsen amid the daily exposure, he said. Some homeowners have sealed off windows or run air purifiers around-the-clock, but there’s little escape from the smoke.

Advertisement

“It’s a long time to be exposed to that amount of pollution,” said Hansen, who like others described the smoke as a mixture of a massive campfire tinged with a chemical smell.

One ongoing concern is whether the dump, owned by Environmental Landfill, actually contains hazardous materials despite its green label.

State records show that ADEM officials have inspected the site multiple times over the years following complaints, including in 2018, when an inspector found unauthorized waste such as household garbage, scrap tires, appliances and construction waste. That inspection report also underscored “fire hazard potential” at the site, as well as the “suspected presence of special waste,” such as medical, industrial or other hazardous waste.

ADEM said in a statement that the operator complied with an order at the time to remove such materials, “and follow-up inspections did not find regulated materials at the site.”

Advertisement

But doubts remain among many residents about exactly what is in the smoke they have been breathing. “I’ve seen tires, creosote telephone poles, vinyl siding,” said Harp, echoing what other residents also say they have documented.

An ADEM investigatory report from December, after the fire was already burning, shows photos from the site in which officials noted the presence of scrap metal, piles of concrete, bricks, wiring and other rubbish. The agency has said that after the fire is extinguished, it will “investigate and take appropriate enforcement action against the site operator.”

The landfill’s operator, reached by phone Thursday, declined to comment.

When the fire will get put out remains uncertain.

State environmental regulators have asked the federal government to lead the effort, leaving it up to the EPA to determine the most appropriate method to extinguish the fire, hire a contractor and oversee the work. “Neither ADEM nor the county has the experience or expertise to put out a fire of this nature,” the agency’s director, Lance LeFleur, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Alabama officials said the underground fire poses “extreme hazards” to firefighters and other responders due to the risks of cave-ins and flare-ups, and the volume of vegetative matter that has been buried at the site over the years. “ADEM has no staff or vendors it works with that can handle this type of fire,” the agency said.

While EPA began performing air testing around the site earlier this month to measure particulate concentrations and any chemicals in the smoke, state regulators have been testing water in nearby streams to determine possible impacts from runoff from the site.

On Thursday, the EPA said it would move forward after receiving full results from air monitoring and sampling.

“The community wants to see action and [residents] are understandably concerned about the landfill fire’s impact on their health, safety and quality of life,” EPA Regional Administrator Daniel Blackman said in a statement. “Today, we are putting boots on the ground to address the fire so that all impacted can breathe a sigh of relief.”

Advertisement

Relief still seems far away for Candice Jackson, whose home abuts the landfill site. Amid sore throats, hacking coughs, burning eyes and strange tastes in their mouths, Jackson and her husband packed up their two sons and two dogs before Christmas and left.

They have stayed in a hotel, in an RV and with Jackson’s in-laws in recent weeks. This week, they signed a six-month lease on a rental house, not knowing when they might return home, and whether all their possessions will be ruined by smoke.

“I’m wondering what kind of house we will have to come back to,” said Jackson, one of the named plaintiffs in a class-action suit that has been filed over the fire.

She said she worries about contamination to local waterways, about the long-term health effects on her family, about whether they should consider moving — or if that’s even a possibility.

Advertisement

“Who’s going to want to buy this house?” she said.

Ultimately, Jackson said she and many neighbors feel angry, heartbroken, but also let down by those who should have been looking out for public health and the environment.

“I don’t know where the breakdown was or how this fell through the cracks,” she said, “but I feel like something should be in place to prevent this from ever happening again.”

GiftOutline Gift Article