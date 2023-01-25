The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Biden bans logging roads in much of America’s largest national forest

White House reinstates protections in Tongass National Forest that were undone by Trump; move aims to protect fish and a giant carbon sink

By
January 25, 2023 at 3:47 p.m. EST
A truck carrying recently cut old-growth trees drives through the Tongass National Forest in Alaska in July 2021. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The Biden administration on Wednesday restored protections for more than half of Alaska’s Tongass National Forest, safeguarding one of the world’s largest intact temperate rainforests from new roads and logging.

The Tongass is a relatively pristine expanse in the state’s southeast that has been the focus of a long fight between environmentalists and Alaskan timber interests. State leaders had persuaded the Trump administration in 2020 to open it up to new roads and logging, reversing protections dating to the Clinton era, in a bid to boost economic development.

Biden administration officials said Wednesday the forest is too important to wildlife habitat — especially fish — and to fighting climate change to go without protections. Its decision, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will repeal the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule, now making it illegal again for logging companies to build roads and cut and remove timber throughout more than 9.3 million acres of forest.

“The Tongass National Forest is key to conserving biodiversity and addressing the climate crisis,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “Restoring roadless protections listens to the voices of Tribal Nations and the people of Southeast Alaska while recognizing the importance of fishing and tourism to the region’s economy.”

The rule is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on Friday and goes into effect immediately.

