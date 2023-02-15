Pa. governor accuses train company of mishandling Ohio derailment

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) chastised Norfolk Southern for putting emergency responders and community members at risk by not working with state leaders two weeks ago when one of the company’s trains derailed, unleashing highly toxic chemicals and causing the train cars to catch fire, displacing residents. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight Shapiro’s letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is the most prominent finger-pointing since the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which is located near the Pennsylvania border. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Tuesday that additional federal assistance wouldn’t be needed, despite President Biden offering help.

But there’s still a lot of work to do, The Washington Post has reported: Chemicals from the controlled release have killed about 3,500 non-endangered fish in local waterways and crews are digging out a 1,000-foot “grossly contaminated” area near the train tracks where butyl acrylate puddled and vinyl chloride burned.

Environmental experts and advocates have raised concerns, while residents have said they’re worried about whether it’s safe to be in town.

DeWine announced Wednesday that tests indicated it was safe for residents on the municipal water system to drink the water — one day after Ohio officials had recommended residents use bottled water until they had results from tests of the public water system.

Though tests of groundwater supply wells and treated tap water didn’t detect chemicals, that hasn’t stopped residents in town from feeling uneasy. Plus, state authorities still recommend that residents with private wells, which can be closer to the surface, continue to drink bottled water.

DeWine has not criticized Norfolk Southern, saying Tuesday that Shaw, the company’s CEO, “gave me his word and his commitment that the railroad would” not leave the site until everything was cleaned.

But Shapiro in his letter wrote that Pennsylvania’s environmental and emergency management departments found that Norfolk Southern did three things that “put the safety of our first responders and residents at significant risk.”

He started by saying that Norfolk Southern staff made their own plan without coordinating with state agencies, forcing those agencies to react without knowing the plan’s details.

He then wrote that Norfolk Southern “gave inaccurate information and conflicting modeling about the impact” of the controlled release of chemicals, which made it harder for the state to protect people in the immediate aftermath of the derailment.

The Pennsylvania governor’s final point was about Norfolk Southern’s “unwillingness” to explore alternatives to venting and burning chemicals in all five cars. The company carried out the practice “without allowing for input from Pennsylvania emergency management leaders.”

Norfolk Southern has promised a $1 million fund for charitable donations in East Palestine, a village of roughly 5,000 residents. The company also set up a “family assistance center” that is providing lodging, food, clothing, gas, child care, laundry and pet care to residents in need.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a statement Tuesday saying its staff will investigate what caused the derailment.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s regional administrator, Debra Shore, announced Tuesday that she had issued a “general notice of potential liability letter” to Norfolk Southern to “document the release of hazardous contaminants.” The letter outlines EPA actions at the site and the potential to hold the railroad accountable for associated costs, she said in a statement.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan will visit East Palestine on Thursday to assess the ongoing response and meet with local and state leaders about the crisis.

